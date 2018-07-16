Chalice Gold Mines Limited - Large copper-gold target to be drilled at Warrego North Project, NT

RC drilling set to start within weeks to test large anomalies along 5km target corridor

Highlights

A series of highly prospective and untested iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) anomalies, collectively known as Emu Target, identified from regional aeromagnetic and ground gravity data on 100%-owned tenure at Warrego North Copper-Gold Project

The coincident magnetic-gravity anomalies sit along a 5km long target corridor

Emu Target is located ~15km north of historical Warrego Mine (7Mt @ 2.5%Cu, 7.0g/t Au for 175,000t contained copper and 1.6Moz contained gold) and is interpreted to be hosted in similar Warramunga Formation sediments

Drilling scheduled to commence in August 2018, subject to statutory approvals

PERTH, Australia, July 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. ("Chalice" or "the Company") (ASX: CHN) (TSX: CXN) is pleased to advise that it has identified a series of high-priority IOCG anomalies, collectively termed the Emu Target, on 100% tenure within its Warrego North Copper-Gold Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

RC drilling is scheduled to start at the Emu Target within weeks. All the anomalies have been identified by both aeromagnetic and ground-gravity surveys and are interpreted to represent prospective ironstone bodies, which are the rocks known to host to all major Tennant Creek IOCG deposits.

The Emu Target

The Emu Target consists of a series of interpreted ironstones that form a NNE-trending linear corridor of aeromagnetic anomalies over a 5km strike length (Figure 1). The aeromagnetic anomalies, like the Warrego deposit, lie adjacent to the Devils Suite Granite, a late Paleoproterozoic intrusion which is interpreted to be an important source of heat and/or fluid for the IOCG deposits

Three untested anomalies have been prioritised for drill testing based on coincidental aeromagnetic and gravity responses. Four reverse circulation (RC) holes for ~1200m are planned in the initial program to test the targets for concealed ironstones and any associated copper and gold mineralisation.

Next Steps

RC drilling at Emu Target is scheduled to commence in August subject to statutory approvals, and assays are expected within approximately 1 month of completion of drilling.

Chalice is anticipating that application EL31609, which contains the highly promising Rooster Target, will progress towards grant later in 2018 after which diamond drilling is planned to test several identified ironstone targets there.

Chalice Chief Executive Officer Alex Dorsch said: "The Tennant Creek area is known for prolific high-grade IOCG deposits. These deposits have a small surficial footprint but can extend at depth, making them very attractive and potential 'company-making' targets.

"These latest results support our view that Emu Target has the potential to host high-grade copper and gold mineralisation and we eagerly await results from drilling."

(Signed)

Alex Dorsch

Chief Executive Officer

About the Warrego North Copper-Gold Project, Northern Territory

The Warrego North Project is located approximately 20km north-west of the historical high-grade Warrego copper-gold mine in the western part of the Tennant Creek Mineral Field in the Northern Territory. Warrego was the largest deposit mined in the area with historical production of ~1.6Moz of gold and ~175,000 tonnes of copper, in a classic iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") geological setting. Chalice optioned part of the Project in April 2016 from Meteoric Resources (ASX: MEI), and can earn up to a 70% interest in two tenements within the project by sole funding A$800,000. Three additional tenements surrounding the Meteoric JV tenure are 100% owned.

Competent Persons and Qualifying Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results in relation to the Company's Projects is based on information compiled by Dr. Kevin Frost BSc (Hons), PhD, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr. Frost is a full-time employee of the company and has sufficient experience in the field of activity being reported to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves, and is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects'. The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed in this release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this release. Dr. Frost consents to the release of information in the form and context in which it appears here.

