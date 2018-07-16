Prophecy Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2018 /CNW/ -- Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) based in Canada, focused on vanadium mining, today announced that the July 12 presentation from John Lee, Executive Chairman, is now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Vanadium is used in batteries, aerospace, and steel rebars, and vanadium pentoxide prices have gone up 600% since 2016 to trade at $17 a pound currently. Mr. Lee shared his bullish outlook of vanadium prices and updated progress of Prophecy's Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, USA.

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0712postpr

Prophecy's presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors and advisors may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Recent Company Highlights

Announcement of Gibellini Project's positive PEA results with after-tax IRR of 52% and NPV of $338M prepared by AMEC in May 2018

Submission of Mining Plan of Operation for the Gibellini Project

Streamlined National Environmental Policy Act review process

Preparing to tender detailed engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) contracts in 2018 with target production in 2021.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP, Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed as a consultant to the Company and most of his income is derived from the Company. Mr. Oosterman is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Prophecy

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's main objective is to develop the Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

ir@prophecydev.com

www.prophecydev.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prophecy-presentation-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-300681019.html

SOURCE Prophecy Development Corp.