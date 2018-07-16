Black Tusk Resources Contracts Eagle Mapping for Lidar Survey on the Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, BC / July 16, 2018 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is pleased to announce that they have contracted Eagle Mapping Services Ltd (Eagle Mapping) to complete a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDar) survey over the Goldsmith Property. Data acquisition at the Goldsmith Property is expected to begin within two to three weeks.

Eagle Mapping has many years of experience processing Lidar data using the Terrasolid Suite. They are experts in fusing Photogrammetry, imagery and Lidar creating very useful geospatial data for mining exploration projects. The LiDar survey results from the Goldsmith Project are expected to provide very detailed topographical expression of the ground surface. These results will assist in mapping of geological structures on the property, as well as accurately locating previously mapped historic mine workings. New discovery of previously unmapped mine workings is also possible.

The results of the LiDar survey will be combined with geological, geophysical, and geochemical survey results to provide detailed targets for the 2018 field work program on the Goldsmith, expected to begin in the latter part of August.

"We are very pleased to see the Goldsmith Property advanced by modern technological applications such as LiDar surveying. We anticipate interesting results from this survey and from combining the LiDar results with the other data compilation and processing that has been undertaken. We are excited to be updating the information package that will eventually be used for exploration targeting" said Richard Penn, CEO of Black Tusk Resources.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

