Randgold Resources Limited: Industrial Action at Tongon

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - Randgold Resources said today that the government-led process to resolve industrial relations issues at its Tongon mine was interrupted over the weekend when employees went on strike. Management continues to engage with the authorities and the unions to resolve the situation.

ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive Mark Bristow +44 788 071 1386 +223 66 75 01 22 Financial Director Graham Shuttleworth +44 779 771 1338 Group Regional Manager West Africa Mahamadou Samaké +223 66 75 61 36 Investor & Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Please see the associated PDF to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7730U_1-2018-7-16.pdf



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:public://news_release_pdf/Randgold07162018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire