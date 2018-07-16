Randgold Resources Limited: Industrial Action at Tongon

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - Randgold Resources said today that the government-led process to resolve industrial relations issues at its Tongon mine was interrupted over the weekend when employees went on strike. Management continues to engage with the authorities and the unions to resolve the situation.
