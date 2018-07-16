Emgold Announces Amended Letter of Intent For Acquisition of the Golden Arrow Property, Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver - Emgold Mining Corp. (TSX-V: EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company"): is pleased to announce that it has executed a second amended non-binding letter of intent dated July 13, 2018 (the "Second Amended LOI") with Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"; TSX-V: NEV). The Second Amended LOI replaces a prior non-binding letter of intent dated July 17, 2017 with Nevada Sunrise (the "Original LOI") and first amended letter of intent dated December 27, 2017 (the "First Amended LOI")and provides for the acquisition by Emgold of an immediate 51 percent interest in the Golden Arrow gold-silver property in Nevada (the "Golden Arrow Property"); together with an option to acquire an additional 49 percent interest in the Golden Arrow Property by making cash and share payments as outlined below (the "Transaction").

Golden Arrow Property Details

The Golden Arrow Property is located approximately 40 miles east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada. The property consists of 357 unpatented and 17 patented lode mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,030 acres (2,845 hectares). It is an advanced-stage exploration property with a comprehensive exploration database including geochemical sampling, geophysics, and over 200,000 feet of reverse circulation and diamond core drilling. Emgold completed a "2018 Updated Technical Report on the Golden Arrow Project, Nye County, Nevada, USA" as announced by press release on March 19, 2018. This report is available on the Company's website at www.emgold.com or through the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

To date, two main exploration targets have been drilled on the Golden Arrow Property focusing on bulk disseminated mineralization - the Gold Coin and Hidden Hill deposits. Numerous other targets have been identified for exploration. Emgold's management believes there is potential to expand both the Hidden Hill and Gold Coin resources and for discovery of other bulk disseminated mineralization on the Golden Arrow Property. In addition, historic underground mine workings lie along the Page Fault and other structures on the Golden Arrow Property indicating potential for vein style mineralization that has been subject to limited modern exploration, if any, to evaluate its potential.

Revised Golden Arrow Sale and Option Terms

The terms of the Second Amended LOI provide that, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including TSX-V acceptance and the entry into a definitive sale and option agreement between Nevada Sunrise and Emgold, Emgold would acquire a 51 percent interest in the Golden Arrow Property by (i) making cash payments to Nevada Sunrise in the aggregate amount of $100,000; and (ii) issuing to Nevada Sunrise 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of Emgold, as shown in Table 1 below (all cash amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars):

Table 1

Initial Acquisition by Emgold of 51 Percent Interest in the Golden Arrow Property

Date Cash Payment

($CDN) Emgold Shares Percentage Interest Execution and delivery of the Original LOI $35,000 (already paid) -- 0% Execution and delivery of the First Amended LOI $32,000 (already paid) -- 0% On or before July 18, 2018 $33,000 2,500,000 51% Sub-Total: $100,000 2,500,000 51%

The Second Amended LOI further provides that Nevada Sunrise would grant to Emgold (or a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emgold) the sole and exclusive right and option (the "Option") to acquire an undivided additional 49 percent (for a total of 100 percent) interest in the property, which would be exercisable by Emgold for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (the "Option Period") by Emgold issuing to Nevada Sunrise an additional 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of Emgold, as shown in Table 2 below:

Table 2

Emgold's Option to Acquire Additional

49 Percent Interest in the Golden Arrow Property

Date Cash Payment

($CDN) Emgold Shares Percentage Interest On or before 24 months from Closing Date -- 2,500,000 100% Sub-Total: -- 2,500,000 100% TOTAL: $100,000 5,000,000 100%

Emgold would be responsible for all exploration expenditures, including claims fees, core storage fees, and all holding costs during the Option Period. Emgold will be the operator of the Property during the Option Period.

If the Option is not exercised, the Parties would form a Nevada joint venture (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture would be established as a separate company or using an existing subsidiary of Emgold or Nevada Sunrise, with 51 percent of the shares owned by Emgold and 49 percent of the shares owned by Nevada Sunrise and Emgold as the Operator of the Joint Venture. After forming the Joint Venture, if either Party elects not to contribute to the Joint Venture and its interest falls below 10 percent ownership at any time (the "Diluted Party"), the other Party will have the option of purchasing the Diluted Party's remaining interest in in the Joint Venture for $1.0 million.

Appointment of New CFO

Emgold announces the resignation of Grant Smith and the appointment of Robert Rosner as its new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Rosner has significant experience as a mining industry entrepreneur and executive. He currently serves as Director, President and CEO of Lucky Minerals (TSX.V: LJ), Director and CFO of Chimata Gold Corp. (TSX.V: CAT), as well as holds Director and Executive positions on several Canadian and USA based public companies. Mr. Rosner has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry and acted as an officer and director of both Canadian and U.S. listed companies, providing senior management of reporting compliance, oversight and fiduciary capacities, and directing corporate activities. He also has significant experience in Initial Public Offerings, Mergers & Acquisitions, and reverse takeovers. Emgold would like to thank Mr. Smith for his service to and support of the Company over his years in the CFO position.



The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Pease, PG, CPG, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.





On behalf of the Board of Directors



David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

President & CEO<







