Spruce Ridge Receives Artificial Intelligence on Crawford Township Property
16.07.2018 | FSCwire
Puslinch, Ontario - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SHL) (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has recently received from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., (TSX-V: NOB) the results of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) carried out by Albert Mining Inc. on Spruce Ridges recently acquired Crawford Township property.
Albert Mining Inc. of Brossard, Quebec used their proprietary Computer Aided Resources Detection Software (CARDS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Data Mining Techniques to further enhance and upgrade the target selection process within Project 81 and more specifically on the Crawford Township Property.
CARDS is a state of the art computer system that uses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and pattern recognition algorithms to analyze large digital exploration data sets, and produce exploration targets. CARDS uses many layers of gridded data (variables) to learn the signature of known mineralized sites (positive cells) in a given area. The area is then scored and cells with a high similarity to the sought signature are identified.
The current AI study covered the entire Crawford Township and the target objectives were Copper-Zinc and Nickel targets. Spruce Ridge is very pleased with the results of the study which generated eleven Cu-Zn targets that show 80%+ similarity prediction using the AGEO Cu-Zn Model (Figure 1), and nine Ni targets that show 80%+ similarity prediction using the AGEO Ni model (Figure 2). AGEO (Aggregation of GEO-referenced model) is one of two (2) algorithms used to determine and validate the accuracy of prediction of the model. The other being the C-Cluster algorithm which is used to compare and validate predictions generated by the AGEO algorithm.
The Study incorporated a total of 2,632 training points that were subjected to evaluation using merged helicopter-borne Time Domain Electromagnetic (HTEM) and Magnetic surveys completed by Triumph Geophysics in 2017 for Noble Minerals Exploration Inc., at 25 metre grid spacing, together with historical diamond drill hole database compiled by Orix Geoscience of Toronto, to construct the Cu-Zn and Ni Predictive Models.
Fig 1: AI 80% Cu-Zn Similarities
To view the graphic in its original size, please click here
https://www.fscwire.com/sites/default/files/NR/1001/29410_SPR1.png
Fig 2: AI 80% Nickel Similarities
To view the graphic in its original size, please click here
https://www.fscwire.com/sites/default/files/NR/1001/29410_SPR2.png
The Crawford Property lies approximately 14 kilometres north of Glencore Canadas world class Kidd Creek zinc-copper-silver mine, currently celebrating its 50th year of continuous operation. The property is underexplored and there is the potential to find another world class mineral deposit. During the compilation by ORIX Geoscience Inc. over the Crawford property several INCO drill logs with accompanying assays were discovered. One hole intersected a remarkable 433 metres of serpentinized peridotite with continuous nickel mineralization (including 355 metres averaging 0.272% Ni)*. The hole ended in nickel-bearing peridotite. A second hole drilled approximately 200 metres north east intersected 236 metres of continuous nickel mineralization averaging 0.341% Ni*. A third hole drilled approximately two kilometres northeast intersected 253 metres of continuous nickel mineralization averaging 0.24% Ni*.
Assays are historical and not NI43-101 compliant
John Ryan, Spruce Ridge President and CEO commented: What drew Spruce to this property originally was that it was underexplored, close to the Kidd Creek mine and had several priority targets from a recently flown EM/Mag survey. What made this acquisition even more appealing was the historical drill results from INCO showing the potential of a large tonnage low grade nickel deposit. The nickel grades reported from the peridotite at Crawford are very close in grade with those at Dumont with some intervals assaying up to 0.42% Ni and we believe that there was never any analysis carried out for Cobalt which in todays environment is very important to the electrification of the automobile industry.
About Spruce Ridge Resources
Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper/Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. The Property is host to NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources, including Indicated Resources of 442,000 tonnes at 2.50% Cu (24.4 million lbs of contained Cu) plus Inferred Resources of 829,000 tonnes at 2.11% Cu (38.5 million lbs of contained Cu) at a 1.0% Cu cut-off at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit. The NI 43-101 and 43-101F1 Report prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., is dated September 8, 2015 and is filed on SEDAR. Spruce Ridge optioned its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland to Anaconda Mining Inc. Spruce Ridge also has a 50% joint venture with Americas Silver Corporation on property that contains tailings with low grade gold and silver from the Drumlummon Mine in Montana.
Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.
For further information please contact:
John Ryan, President & CEO
Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.
Phone: 519-822-5904
Email: shiitakejr@gmail.com
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Companys plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Source: Spruce Ridge Resources Limited (TSX Venture:SHL)
