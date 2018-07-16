Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
TMAC Resources Provides Notice of Timing for Second Quarter 2018 Results

17:14 Uhr  |  Business Wire

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, August 13, 2018. Senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 to discuss the results.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 9:00 am (ET).

In order to participate in the conference call please dial (416) 915-3239 (Toronto local or international) or 1 (800) 319-4610 for toll-free within Canada and the United States at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Alternatively, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/tmacresources20180814.html. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.



Contact

TMAC Resources Inc.
Jason Neal
President and Chief Executive Officer
416-628-0216
or
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-628-0216
www.tmacresources.com
or
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989
www.renmarkfinancial.com


