TMAC Resources Provides Notice of Timing for Second Quarter 2018 Results

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, August 13, 2018. Senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 to discuss the results.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 9:00 am (ET).

In order to participate in the conference call please dial (416) 915-3239 (Toronto local or international) or 1 (800) 319-4610 for toll-free within Canada and the United States at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Alternatively, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/tmacresources20180814.html. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

