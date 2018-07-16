Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 16, 2018 -- Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:ASR) and (ASX:AQG) plans to release its second quarter 2018 operating results, financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis before the TSX market opens on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 (North America).

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. on July 31, 2018 (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / 7:00 a.m. on August 1, 2018 (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20180731.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada 1-800-423-528 for Australia 800-930-470 for Hong Kong 800-101-2425 for Singapore 0808-101-2791 for United Kingdom 1-604-638-5340 for International “Alacer Gold Call” Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until October 31, 2018 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer’s website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Tuesday, September 11, 2018 by using passcode 2459# and calling:

1-855-669-9658 for U.S. and Canada 800-984-354 for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer’s website and on www.SEDAR.com.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost gold producer, with an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine located in Turkey and operated by Anagold, with the remaining 20% owned by Lidya. The Company’s primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Mine and strong balance sheet to maximize portfolio value and free cash flow, minimize project risk, and therefore, create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Mine is in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers southeast from Istanbul and 550 kilometers east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city.

Alacer is actively pursuing initiatives to enhance value beyond the current mine plan:

Çöpler Oxide Production Optimization – Expansion of the existing heap leach pad capacity to 58 million tonnes continues in preparation for the addition of oxide ore from Çakmaktepe reserves expected in Q4 2018, pending approval of the revised Çakmaktepe Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) and operating permits. The Corporation continues to evaluate opportunities to extend oxide production beyond the current reserves with in-pit exploration, Çöpler District exploration, and evaluating options to increase heap leach pad capacity, including potential for a new heap leach pad to the west of the Çöpler Gold Mine.



Çöpler Sulfide Expansion Project (the “Sulfide Project”) – The Sulfide Project is near completion with commissioning underway. Additionally, the Project is under budget and on schedule for start-up in Q3 2018. The Sulfide Project is expected to deliver long-term growth with robust financial returns and adds 20 years of production at Çöpler. The Sulfide Project will bring Çöpler’s remaining life-of-mine (“LoM”) gold production to approximately 4 million ounces at All-in Sustaining Costs averaging $645 per ounce 1 .



. The Corporation continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District, as well as in other regions of Turkey, are progressing. In February 2018, the Corporation announced additional positive drilling results at Ardich2 within the Çöpler District. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues, and work on the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Gediktepe Project3 is expected to be complete later in 2018.

For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact:

Lisa Maestas – Director, Investor Relations at +1-303-292-1299

