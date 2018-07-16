Belmont Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible – CUSIP 080499403); (“Belmont”, or the “Company”).

The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Belmont Resources Inc. was held on July 13, 2018. At the meeting the shareholders re-elected Vojtech Agyagos, Gary Musil, Roger Agyagos, and newly elected James H. Place for the upcoming year. Dusan Berka did not stand for re-election. The scrutineer reported that there were a total of 12 shareholders holding 5,335,218 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. This represents 7.62% of the total 69,927,620 shares issued and outstanding at record date.

On a show of hands, the Chairman declared that the shareholders ratified the election of directors for all nominees listed, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The results of the Election of Directors were:

Name Votes “For” Votes “Withheld” James H. Place 100% 0.00% Gary Musil 100% 0.00% Vojtech Agyagos 99.95% 0.05% Roger Agyagos 100% 0.00%

Other resolutions submitted by management to shareholders for consideration were approved as presented, including the approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan as summarized in the Information Circular (99.80% For; 0.20% Against). Approval of the re-appoint of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuring year, and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration (99.87% For; 0.13% Withheld).

At the Directors Meeting following the AGM; the directors appointed James H. Place as President/Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, and Gary Musil as Corporate Secretary/Chief Financial Officer. The Audit Committee appointees are: Gary Musil, Roger Agyagos & Vojtech Agyagos.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Dusan Berka for his past three (3) years of support and service as a Director. The Board of Directors would also like to thank the Company’s shareholders for their continued support throughout the past year.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at: www.BelmontResources.com

-Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Nevadalithium/

-Twitter https://twitter.com/Belmont_Res

Belmont has recently optioned 31 mineral claims encompassing approx. 7 sq.km; located 24 km northwest of Saint John, New Brunswick – the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft – a Zinc, Cobalt prospect.

On March 30, 2016; the Company acquired sixteen placer (16) mining claims, representing 1036 hectares (2,560 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada-U.S.A. The Company believes the property to be highly prospective to host lithium. Subsequent ground geophysics & gravity surveys, surface sampling and a two hole- 2046 ft. diamond drill program have confirmed the presence of lithium on Kibby.

In June 2018; the Company has updated its land position staking, and now holds 126 x 20 acre additional placer mineral claims totaling approx. 1,020 hectares ( 2,520 acres) , adjoining the Kibby 16, for a total Kibby Basin land position (the “Property”) to 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres).

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its two significant uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha & Orbit Lake – 11,109 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Gary Musil”

Gary Musil

Corporate Secretary/CFO/Director

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2016; and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Belmont Resources Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire