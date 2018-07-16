Jade Leader Enters Historic Wyoming Jade Fields

Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Jade Leader Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered the historical jade fields of Wyoming through the acquisition by staking of more than 50 Mineral Lode Claims covering in excess of 1,035 acres (419 hectares). The claims cover 4 distinct contiguous blocks in areas where field work found geology favorable for jade formation. This includes abundant nephrite jade float, subcrop and in-situ jade occurrences as well as many numerous small-scale historical production pits. All of the new ground is on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. None of this historically productive jade-bearing area has been previously evaluated using modern day jade-genesis concepts or exploration technologies.

In addition to staking, the Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in an existing Lode Claim (20.7 acres/9 has) with extensive nephrite jade exposed in hand dug pits and small trenches. The Agreement allows the Company to buy a 100% interest in the claim, subject to certain royalties, over a period of 2 years. The first year’s Option payment has been made to the vendor. This claim has also never been evaluated using today’s understanding of jade genesis.

“As one of the first public Companies to appreciate the scale of the Nephrite Jade market in Asia following China’s return to its traditional appetite for this most desirable stone, we are putting our first-mover advantage and in-house expertise to assemble the most prospective jade land position in North America,” stated J.P. Jutras, P.Geol, Jade Leader President and CEO. “These latest acquisitions, on which we have already identified or confirmed nephrite Jade occurrences in widespread outcrops give the Company an extensive portfolio of jade exploration opportunities in multiple jurisdictions for on-going evaluation.”

These acquisitions are the outcome of over a year of background research and 4 weeks of field work including prospecting, mapping and mechanized sampling completed in June. Geologists collected some 62 samples of various jade types, colors and textures as well as their associated host rocks, which are currently being evaluated to confirm mineralogy, texture, translucency and general workability as ornamental, carving or gem material.

As the Company advances permitting of the DJ project in Washington for drilling, it will simultaneously advance these newly acquired Wyoming properties through continued laboratory testing, analysis and field exploration work.

The Company has also recently received notices of exercise or intent to exercise 550,000 of its 3.8 million outstanding warrants at $0.10. Outstanding share capital at this time stands at 33.177 million shares.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company’s Jade projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jean-Pierre Jutras”

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates” and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Jade Leader Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire