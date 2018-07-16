Condor Provides Updates on Pucamayo, Huiñac Punta, and Andrea Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Condor Resources Inc. - (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: CN) is pleased to provide updates on the Pucamayo, Huiñac Punta, and Andrea projects.

At the Pucamayo project, the Company has received written confirmation from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (“MEM”) that the expiry date of the previously granted 'Declaración de Impacto Ambiental' ("DIA") for Pucamayo east has now been extended to March 2020. The Company has completed archeological studies, acquired the water permit, and have been advised by the MEM the area does not require a ‘consulta previa’. The Company can now submit its ‘Inicio Actividad’, and with the recent changes in the mining regulations, approval is expected quickly. Additional ground geophysical surveys, consisting of IP and magnetics, will extend coverage to the south and east of previous work. The Company recently acquired by staking an additional 2 sq km within the project, bringing the total area of the Pucamayo Project to 115 sq km.

At the Huiñac Punta project, discussions with two communities regarding the long term surface rights and access agreement have progressed well, and the two communities have both scheduled their general assemblies for the third week in July. The agreement with the first community is for surface rights for exploration work, and the agreement with the second community is for surface rights to access the project. In parallel, our environmental consultant has collected the field data required to prepare their report in support of the DIA application, including the archeological certificate.

At the Andrea project, the Company has initiated discussions with the local community regarding an access and surface rights agreement. Our environmental consultant has completed the archeological studies and the environmental baseline sampling. The consultants final report will be submitted as part of the Company’s DIA application.

Condor is an explorer and project generator focused exclusively on Peru, and our objective is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit. Project acquisition and development is managed by our Lima based exploration team.

