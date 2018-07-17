Liberty Gold Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report on SEDAR for the Goldstrike Oxide Gold Deposit, Great Basin, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2018 -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 10, 2018, the Company has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) Technical Report for the Goldstrike Oxide Gold Deposit, Utah, USA.



The NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report is entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment and Independent Technical Report for the Goldstrike Project, Washington County, Utah USA”, effective February 8, 2018 and signed July 16, 2018 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was authored by independent Qualified Persons and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company’s website at www.libertygold.ca.

About Goldstrike

Goldstrike is located in the eastern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Nevada border, and is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada’s Carlin trend. Like Kinsley Mountain and Newmont’s Long Canyon deposit, Goldstrike represents part of a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Goldstrike Mine operated from 1988 to 1994, with 209,000 ounces of gold produced from 12 shallow pits, at an average grade of 1.2 g/t gold and an average recovery of approximately 75%.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Goldstrike, Black Pine and Kinsley Mountain, all of which are past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

