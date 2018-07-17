Sage Gold Provides Status Report

TORONTO, July 16, 2018 -- Sage Gold Inc. (“Sage Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SGX) reports that an application was issued on July 10, 2018 in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against the Company. The applicant, CRH Funding II Pte. Ltd. (“CRH”), is seeking a court order appointing a receiver over the assets of Sage Gold, alleging that Sage Gold has failed to fulfill its gold delivery obligations to CRH.



An interim receiver was appointed by the court on July 13, 2018 with powers expressly limited to the protection and preservation of Sage Gold’s assets. The application for the appointment of a permanent receiver is scheduled to proceed on July 30, 2018. Sage Gold has disputed the allegations contained in the Application Record, and management intends to defend against the appointment of a receiver.

About Sage Gold

Shares Outstanding: 110,183,926

The Company is a mineral exploration and development company which has primary interests in near-term production and exploration properties in Ontario. Its main properties are the Clavos Gold property, 100% owned, in Timmins and the 100% owned Onaman property and other exploration properties in the Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp. Technical reports and information relating to the properties can be obtained from the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedar.com and from the Company’s website at www.sagegoldinc.com.

Contact Information:

Nigel Lees, President and CEO

416-204-3170

nlees@sagegoldinc.com

www.sagegoldinc.com

