Investigator Resources Ltd.:Doubles Target Size at Cartarpo Cobalt-Copper-Lithium-Nickel-REE Prospect

Adelaide - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is pleased to announce that first-pass soil sampling has produced encouraging results at the 1864-72 Cartarpo copper-cobalt mine within the Company's tenement EL 5999 northwest of the historic Burra copper field of South Australia (see Figure 1 in link below).- Soil survey extends strike potential to 800m and open in both directions;- Centred on small historic workings with prior IVR grab samples assaying up to 1.78% Co, 1.1% REE (rare earth elements), 0.52% Cu, 0.42% Ni, 0.31% Li in remnant gossan;- Separate copper-nickel-lithium and cobalt-nickel-lithium-REE soil targets;- Potential for large deposits enhanced by Cartarpo's position on Burra copper trend overlying breakthrough Magneto-Telluric "hotspot".- Further target extensions to be immediately pursued with expanded mapping and soil geochemistry.Prior Investigator ASX release (22 January 2018) described: 1) the Cartarpo workings as a shaft, two short adits and shallow pits along 400m strike; and 2) the Company's first program of grab sampling that supported the mining records of ore grades up to 5% cobalt and 6% copper and also revealed strong REE, nickel and lithium values in manganiferous gossan remnants at the workings. Sampling was restricted by the infilled pits and in-accessibility of the adits.Investigator Resources Managing Director John Anderson commented on the soil survey results: "The extension of these target zones to over 800m in length is an exciting development for Investigator. The coincidence with the Burra copper trend and a new geophysical hotspot is strong encouragement for large deposits, so we feel there is real potential here at Cartarpo as we continue to investigate the targets identified to date."With a thin veneer of soil covering the extensions, trial soil geochemical sampling was undertaken on four 250m spaced traverses (see Figure 2 in link below). Table A (see link below) lists the assay results by metal type for each sample point. These established coherent zones variously containing elevated copper, cobalt, lithium, REE and nickel extending away from and parallel to the workings. The anomalous geochemical zones are interpreted to extend 400m north of the workings and are open to further extension. The mineralisation also remains open to the south of the workings.A fifth soil traverse was conducted across the prospective strike 4km north of Cartarpo. This established a different anomalous signature in gold, silver, copper and zinc (Samples CART182-194 in Table A) (see link below) and will be subject to investigation for separate target potential.Recent government Magneto-Telluric ("MT") surveying has further enhanced the prospectivity of the Cartarpo region (see Figure 3 in link below).Investigator proposes to undertake additional mapping and soil sampling immediately to refine the geometries, orientations and extents of the targets.To view the release with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y8K8M240





Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.



