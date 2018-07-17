Cardinal Resources Ltd: Makes New Gold Discovery at Ndongo East

Perth - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected further gold at a new discovery named Ndongo East on its 100% owned Ndongo License, located approximately 15 km north of the Company's flagship Namdini Gold Project which has a 6.5 Moz Indicated Mineral Resource (see Figure 1 in link below).Highlights- RC drilling has returned significant gold intercepts from the Ndongo East target:o NDRC248: 9m @ 23.3 g/t Au (including 3m @ 59.2 g/t Au) from 60mo NDRC237: 9m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 43mo NDRC216: 7m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 14mo NDRC241: 6m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 11m- Rock chip samples returned significant gold grades within two Ndongo prospects including:o 13.7 g/t Au from Ndongo Easto 3.5 g/t Au from Ndongo Easto 1.6 g/t Au from Dusi- These results further highlight the potential for discovery of economic gold mineralisation within the Ndongo License which straddles the prolific Ndongo Shear Zone located approximately 15 km north of Cardinal's Namdini Gold deposit (6.5 Moz Indicated Resource)- Field crews are continuing with geological mapping, surface rock sampling, trenching and geophysical surveys to help identify new targets and refine existing targets- Drilling is continuing and further assay results are pending from Ndongo EastCardinal's Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis stated:"We are very encouraged with the first pass shallow RC drilling results from Ndongo East which tested approximately 400 m strike length of coincident gold-in-soil anomalies and geophysical targets. This discovery lies within a much larger target area which has an overall strike length of approximately 9 km (see Figure 2 in link below)."Ndongo East is now the second target within the Ndongo license to return significant gold mineralisation. The first was the recent discovery made by Cardinal at the Zupeliga South target located approximately 10 km to the southwest of this new discovery at Ndongo East (see Press Release dated 28 May 2018)."The objective of this first pass programme covering the Ndongo licence is to discover shallow higher-grade gold mineralisation that could be mined in satellite pits and hauled to Namdini for processing."Ndongo Prospecting LicenseThe Ndongo Prospecting License covers an area of 295 km2, having been recently expanded by the purchase of two exploration licence areas from Kinross Gold in August 2017 (see Figure 1 in link below).The license area is considered highly prospective for the discovery of economic gold mineralisation associated with the prolific Nangodi Shear Zone, a splay fault off the main regional-scale Bole-Bolgatanga Shear. Elsewhere, the Nangodi Shear Zone is spatially related to no fewer than four gold discoveries, including the Company's flagship Namdini Gold Project with a 6.5 Moz Indicated Resource, the Shaanxi Mine, the historic Nangodi Gold Mine and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso, adjacent to the Ghana border. In addition, there are numerous historic shallow artisanal workings along many parts of this shear zone approximately 15 km north of the Namdini Gold Project (see Figure 2 in link below).Ndongo East ProspectThe Ndongo East Prospect is located within North East - South West trending Birimian metavolcanics and metasediments.Rock chip samples collected during geological mapping at this prospect were observed to be variably altered with chlorite-silica-carbonate alterations and containing pyrite sulphides.Several RC drill fences have been drilled across the strike of the coincident gold-in-soil anomalies and geophysical targets with encouraging results. The mineralised intercepts show that gold mineralisation currently occurs over a strike length of approximately 400 m (see Figures 3, 4 and 5 in link below) and importantly, remains open in all directions.Further RC drilling is planned to commence immediately along strike and at depth to further delineate this gold mineralised zone and to determine whether additional sub-parallel mineralised horizons can be located.Rock Chip Samples and ResultsSeven exploration target areas approximately 15 km north of the Namdini Gold Project have been initially identified for more detailed investigation through assessing geophysical, geochemical and geological data (see Figure 2 in link below). Rock chip samples from two target areas, Ndongo East and Dusi (see Table 1 and Figure 6 in link below) have returned favourable results. Further sampling has been conducted across the license and assay results are awaited.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N4ERM317





About Cardinal Resources Ltd:



Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company's Namdini Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 6.5Moz of gold contained in 180Mt at 1.1 g/t Au at a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.5Moz of gold contained in 13Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au at a cut off of 0.5 g/t Au.



The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through advancing the Pre-Feasiblity study, supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.



Exploration programmes are also continuing at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.







