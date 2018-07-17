Spearmint Resources Commences Operations On BC Gold/Copper/Nickel Projects in the Golden Triangle

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured the services of Precision GeoSurveys ("Precision") based out of British Columbia to conduct the airborne work programs over Spearmint's multiple BC gold/copper/nickel properties. The airborne survey is the first of several work programs that are being formulated.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "We are very pleased to be working with the team at Precision. They have significant experience in these airborne surveys and our projects in the Golden Triangle are all in significant areas with multiple drill programs underway by our neighbors Garibaldi Resources, Aben Resources and GT Gold. We have also recently renewed our Clayton Valley lithium claims bordering Cypress Development due to our recent drill program intersecting lithium values as high as 1,670 parts per million. We are very encouraged by this and plan to continue drilling as soon as possible."





Figure 1. NW BC Golden Triangle Map Showing Ownership and Advanced Gold and Copper Gold Projects



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/35993_figure1.jpg

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. Spearmint also has two lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect' and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp., the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 10,300 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

