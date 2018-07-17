EnviroLeach Announces Results of Process Enhancements and Vancouver Facility Construction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2018 -- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2). is pleased to announce that new upgrades and enhancements to the EnviroLeach process has yielded positive results in a series of bulk tests.

The modifications and enhancements to the EnviroLeach process, which included the addition of a proprietary 3 stage concentration process and minor formula modifications, have delivered significant improvements in performance and recoveries.

The benefits of these enhancements include:

Improvements in the overall recoveries of precious and base metals to over 90%

The production of a refinery-grade, saleable concentrate

Reduction of formula/chemistry losses to in-leach contaminants

50% improvement in process flow and feedstock throughput

Advancements in the mechanical processes including grinding, pumping, filtration and agitation

Improved leach kinetics and characteristics

Increased process pulp density from 10% solids to 25% solids

Extended reusability of the formula

Improved gold electrowinning characteristics

Improved base level economics

Reduced environmental footprint

The company has completed several lab to pilot scale and full-scale tests to confirm the results of these modifications on various low to mid-grade circuit boards with positive results. The latest 3.0 tonne bulk test yielded the following results:

Element Head Sample Light Fraction Heavy Fraction (Concentrate) Combined

Recoveries Grade Grade Distr. Recovery Grade Distr. Recovery Au 250 g/t 185 g/t 44 % 80 % 400 g/t 56 % 99 % 91 % Ag 1,000 g/t 3.3 g/t 2 % 0.25 % 2,450 g/t 98 % 96 % 94 % Pd 72 g/t 20 g/t 17 % 40 % 150 g/t 83 % 94 % 85 % Cu 22 % 7 % 14 % 80 % 81 % 86 % 96 % 94 % Average Overall Recoveries: 91 %

The results of the bulk testing indicate that the gold (Au) is almost evenly distributed between both the heavy (56%) and light fractions (44%) with all other metals predominantly reporting to the heavy (Concentrate) fraction. The resulting concentrate represents approximately 30% of the original mass with copper grades in the plus 80% range, gold at 400 g/t, silver at 2,450 g/t and palladium at 150 g/t. The light fraction has a gold grade of 185 g/t with recoveries in the EnviroLeach solution in the plus 80% range.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its partner, Mineworx Technologies, has leased a 13,674 sq. ft. facility in Vancouver (Surrey), BC to construct and assemble a 20 tonne per day E-Waste concentrate plant. Both companies are preparing the facility for the arrival of the primary process equipment from their world-wide suppliers. All necessary components are scheduled to arrive between August 1st and August 15th. Testing is scheduled to begin on September 1st with the commencement of half-scale production on October 1st.

The company is currently securing its first 100 tonnes of printed circuit board (PCB) feedstock for initial testing. It is anticipated that the facility will produce a high-grade concentrate which will be sold to a USA based refiner and the resulting light fraction will be sent to the Memphis facility for processing.

Duane Nelson, CEO, states: “I am very pleased with the recent bulk sample results as they exceeded our expectations. We are confident we can replicate these results in our first 20 tonne per day concentrate plant currently under construction.

The operational challenges and delays we faced at the Memphis facility were predominantly process based and were exacerbated by high levels of metal in the feedstock. Our team has developed a unique new concentration process which extracts over 80% of these metals into an almost pure metal concentrate which resolves the process issues and dramatically enhances operational performance and economics.

Both the EnviroLeach and Mineworx teams’ continued ability to overcome the pioneering challenges we face in this relatively new sector has been outstanding. The team’s extensive experience in conventional mining, chemistry and metallurgical processes have proven to be quite valuable in this fusion of technologies.”

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company and near-term gold producer that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, non-strong acid water-based, near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives to ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach’s technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach’s financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

