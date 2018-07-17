Tudor Gold Starts Drilling at Treaty Creek

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that drilling started on its Treaty Creek Project, located within the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia. The Treaty Creek Project lies north along the geological trend of the KSM property of Seabridge Gold, home to one of the world's largest reserves of copper and gold and the Brucejack-Snowfield property of Pretium Resources, host to Canada's newest gold mine, the Valley of the Kings.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "The highly anticipated 2018 drilling season at Treaty Creek is now under way. In the coming months, we expect to release assay results from new holes and hope that these will be even better than last year's excellent intersections."

Drilling at the Treaty Creek project by Tudor Gold in 2017 produced a number of intercepts containing long intervals of gold mineralization in the Copper Belle zone. Additional high gold grades were also encountered in drilling on secondary targets, at the GR2 and HC zones.

Tudor Gold plans to immediately follow up the promising 2017 results by concentrating on the northwest end of the Copper Belle zone, stepping out from the currently defined mineralized area. Previous intercepts at Copper Belle were located at the edge of a strong magnetic high with a coincident MT anomaly. Hole CB-16-03 is located in this anomaly and this season's drilling will target the core of this magnetic/MT anomaly. Drilling is also planned on two large magnetotelluric anomalies outlined by Simcoe Geoscience, the Company's geophysical consultant. Simcoe Geoscience has previously provided the magnetotelluric surveys and interpretive guidance for Seabridge Gold and Pretium Resources in targeting what have developed into world-class discoveries on these neighbouring properties.

More Core Diamond Drilling Services of Stewart B.C. (owner Sean Pownall) will carry out all the diamond drilling and will manage the camp activities in 2018. More Core has extensive experience drilling on the Treaty Creek claims having conducted successful programs previously for both Tudor Gold and prior rights holders. Also, once again, Tudor has selected Yellowhead Helicopters Ltd. (YHL) to provide service. YHL has provided safe and efficient service for the Treaty program for the past two years.

