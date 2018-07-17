Hudbay Hosts Analyst Site Visit to Constancia Mine in Peru and Announces Second Quarter 2018 Production Results for Peru Operations

TORONTO, July 17, 2018 -- HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) announced today that it is hosting a site visit by analysts and investors to its Constancia mine in Peru on July 17-18, 2018. A copy of the site visit presentation, which contains operational and other updates, is available on Hudbay’s website at www.hudbay.com.

Hudbay also today released its second quarter 2018 production results for its Peru operations. All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted:

Three months ended Six months ended Peru Production Performance Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Ore mined1 tonnes 8,744,200 7,337,531 18,233,969 14,550,731 Copper % 0.47 0.55 0.49 0.55 Gold g/tonne 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.04 Silver g/tonne 4.03 3.81 4.11 3.92 Ore milled tonnes 7,726,606 6,931,690 15,577,775 13,249,299 Copper % 0.44 0.53 0.47 0.54 Gold g/tonne 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.04 Silver g/tonne 3.92 3.91 4.01 4.08 Copper concentrate tonnes 113,739 118,586 242,286 227,122 Concentrate grade % Cu 23.58 25.13 24.09 25.10 Copper recovery % 79.7 80.6 80.3 80.4 Gold recovery % 44.8 44.8 44.9 44.7 Silver recovery % 61.2 62.6 61.9 62.4 1 Reported tonnes and grade for ore mined are estimates based on mine plan assumptions and may not reconcile fully to ore milled.





Three months ended Six months ended Guidance Contained metal in Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Annual concentrate produced 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Copper tonnes 26,817 29,798 58,369 57,009 95,000 - 115,000 Gold oz 5,190 3,802 10,608 7,737 Silver oz 596,571 546,295 1,242,456 1,085,830 Precious metals1 oz 13,713 11,606 28,357 23,249 50,000 - 70,0002 1 Precious metals production includes gold and silver production on a gold-equivalent basis. Silver is converted to gold at a ratio of 70:1. 2 Initial 2018 guidance for Constancia precious metals production was 65,000 to 85,000 ounces.

Peru Production Review

During the second quarter of 2018, the Peru operations produced 26,817 tonnes of copper, which was approximately 10% lower than production in the second quarter of 2017 as a result of lower copper head grade in accordance with the mine plan, offset in part by higher mill throughput.

Recoveries of copper and silver were slightly lower in the second quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, while gold recoveries remain unchanged over the same period. Several metallurgical initiatives are being implemented by Hudbay with the intention of increasing copper recoveries as anticipated in the recently filed 2018 Technical Report for Constancia.

