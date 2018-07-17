Jourdan Resources Completes Blast at Vallee Lithium and Sampling to Make Concentrate for Customer Validation

Mississauga, Ontario (FSCwire) - Jourdan Resources Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: JOR, Stuttgart: 2JR1) has extracted 50 tonnes of spodumene rich material from its 100% owed Vallee Lithium Project adjacent to North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This material has now been crushed to minus ¾ inch and awaiting shipment to Process Research Ortech (“PRO”) in Mississauga, Ontario.

Magnor Exploration Inc. managed all aspects of the sample collection and preparation. Samples are ready for shipment in 1 tonne sack to PRO in Mississauga where they will be upgraded by flotation to make a concentrate. Previous work by PRO on drill core samples from the Vallee Lithium Project returned a concentrate of more than 5% Li2O (previously released on November 6, 2014).

“We are very please at the visual appearance of the blast material and have seen spodumene rich material ranging from 10% to 70% visually in the rock. Once all the crushed material has been concentrated by PRO and customers have the opportunity to complete their own evaluation of the spodumene concentrate, we expect to be able to demonstrate that our own rock is on par with the concentrate produced by Canada’s only lithium mine, North American Lithium’s Quebec Lithium Mine,” states Jourdan’s CEO Michael Dehn.

The current phase of field work should be completed shortly, and an exploration update will be issued with the Company’s findings while we await assay results.

Photos and videos of the blast area and crushing will be available on The Company’s website.

Roger Ouellet, P. Geo., and Jean-Paul Barrette P. Geo, both Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101, have reviewed, and approved the technical information in this press release. Both were also present in the field at during the sample collection.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX Venture Exchange and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties in lithium. The company’s properties are primarily in spodumene bearing pegmatite rich La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Please visit the Company’s website at www.jourdanresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, may constitute forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, resource estimates, capital and operating expenditures, economic conditions, availability of sufficient financing, receipt of approvals, satisfaction of closing conditions and any and all other timing, development, operational, financial, economic, legal, regulatory and/or political factors that may influence future events or conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, access to capital markets and other sources of financing and associated cost of funds, final receipt of any required approvals, sufficient working capital for development and operations, access to adequate services and supplies, availability of markets for products, commodity prices, foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, availability of a qualified work force, availability of manufacturing equipment, no material changes to the tax and regulatory regime, the ultimate ability to execute business plans on economically favourable terms and those material factors and assumptions disclosed in other public filings of Jourdan Resources.

While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in other public Jourdan Resources filings, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel, and other unforeseen events or circumstances, that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Copies of the Company's public filings under applicable Canadian securities laws are available at www.sedar.com. The Company further cautions that information contained on, or accessible through, this website is current only as of the date of filing such information and may be superseded by subsequent events or filings. Other than as required by law, Jourdan Resources does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

Although the Company believes many of its properties have promising potential, its properties are in the early stages of exploration. None have yet been shown to contain proven or probable mineral reserves. There can be no assurance that such reserves will be identified on any property, or that, if identified, any mineralization may be economically extracted.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this release that are not historic facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking statements”.

