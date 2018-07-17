Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Mirasol Grants Options and RSUs

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRZ), (OTCPK: MRZLF), (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announces the grant of 60,000 stock options and 110,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under its Equity Incentive Plan to certain officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable at $1.76 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting whereby 50% shall be vesting immediately and the balance shall vest in six months, subject to certain contractual conditions. The RSUs are also subject to vesting whereby 50% shall vest on the date that new contracts are entered into with each recipient, and the balance shall vest 12 months thereafter. The RSUs entitle the holder to be issued one common share for each vested RSU.

The Company also announced the appointment of Jonathan Rosset as Vice-President Corporate Development effective immediately. Jonathan joined Mirasol in May 2017 as Manager of Corporate Development. Previously, he served as Vice-President of Corporate Development at Callinan Royalties, a mineral royalties company, until it was acquired by Altius Minerals. Jonathan is a Chartered Financial Analyst and received a M.Sc. degree in Management from the IESEG School of Management in France.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd:

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Stephen Nano, President and CEO or Jonathan Rosset, VP Corporate Development, Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989, Email: contact@mirasolresources.com, Website: www.mirasolresources.com
