One World Lithium Announces Three Very Large and Highly Conductive Zones Totalling More Than 60 Square Kilometers

VANCOUVER, JULY 17, 2018 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) (the "Company") announces the receipt of SJ Geophysics final Interpretation Report which defines three very large and highly conductive zones. SJ Geophysics conducted a Volterra TEM in loop survey located within the northern third of the property. The survey covered approximately 150 square kilometers, which constitutes about 20% of Salar del Diablo claim block.

Syd Visser, President of SJ Geophysics Ltd. wrote "The survey's objective was to delineate changes in conductivity that could represent conductive layers. The Salar del Diablo was considerably more conductive than expected." As in other salars in North and South America that are in production or advanced exploration, the conductive layers could represent saline brines, which may contain elevated concentrations of lithium. The geophysical program at Salar del Diablo successfully identified three highly conductive zones.

The three highly conductive zones are shown on the accompanying map:



Zone One: BLUE

Is highly conductive with values less than one ohm meter (1 ohm.m means very low resistivity);

Is likely more than 100 meters thick. The survey did no resolve the bottom of the layer due to the extremely high conductivity;

Is six kilometers square; and

There may be two interpreted structures (both yellow lines) at the northwest and southeast ends that may constrain the highly anomalous Zone one.



Zone Two: LIGHT BLUE

Zone Two surrounds Zone One; Is less than 100 meters thick; Is also very conductive with reading of 2 ohm.m which is an average of a low of 1.5 ohm.m and 5 ohm.m; Covers 24 square kilometers, which includes Zone One in the center; and Is open ended to both the north and south beyond the survey grid.

Zone Three: LIGHT PINK

Is a continuously conductive layer located beneath a resistive surface; Is both east and west of Zone Two. Interpretation suggests the west side has likely been down faulted and may be originally related to Zones One and Two; Is located at 300 meters deep at the south end and shallows to 200 meters as the overlying sediments decrease in thickness; Is estimated to be approximately 200 meters thick; Is continuously conductive with ohm.m varying between 5 and 10 ohm.m; Is open ended to both the north and south off the grid; and Is more than 30 square kilometers.



The three zones total more than 60 square kilometers with two zones remaining open to north and south.

On receipt, the final geophysical data will be compiled with both the geochemical and geological data to allow selection of drill locations. The Company plans to complete a 15 hole- 4,000 meter drilling program to intersect the conductive zones that may contain lithium in a brine.

Doug Fulcher, One World Lithium's President and CEO noted, "The final geophysical interpretation show excellent results that are better than expected. We are extremely pleased to see the geochemical, geological, and geophysical surveys have now all shown positive results. We look forward to the 4000 metre drill program in the fall of this year."

John E. Hiner, SME registered Member and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. ("OWL") an exploration Company is focused on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It currently has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares or 754 square kilometers) Salar Del Diablo Property located in Baja California Notre, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, President and CEO

For further information, please contact Darren@oneworldlithium.com and/or visit www.oneworldlithium.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the OWL. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the closing of the Transaction, the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property and exercise of the option, and intentions regarding the proposed exploration program. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to direr materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the financing required to close on the transaction and exercise the option; and (II) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

