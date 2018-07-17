PHOENIX, July 17, 2018 -- Uptick Newswire today announced Aben Resources Ltd.. CEO, Jim Pettit’s interview on Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day podcast.



“Since your last visit to our show the Company was trading around $0.09, it is now trading between $0.18 and $0.19 and trading good volume. Can you tell me about the results of drilling last year?” asked Jolly.

“We drilled about 2,500 meters last year,” said Pettit. “It turned out to be nine holes. We hit a pretty significant structure, 21 gram gold, 28 gram silver and 3% copper. The whole mineralized zone is well over 300 meters, so it is a very broad-based zone that has very high grade cores.”

“The Company’s most recent project is the Forrest Kerr Project in a region in British Columbia called the Golden Triangle,” said Jolly. “Where they began an 18-hole project.”

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, the Yukon and Saskatchewan.

Aben Resources has approx. 81.1 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

