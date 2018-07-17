Ultra Lithium Starts Evaporation Testwork at Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2018 -- Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V:ULI) (“ULI” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has started bench scale evaporation testwork on brine samples from Salar Laguna Verde in Argentina.



A four cubic metre (4,000 litres) brine sample taken from Laguna Verde discovery zone was shipped to the Company’s portable laboratory which is currently set up in Salta, Argentina. The sample will be evaporation tested to evaluate the process design for producing various lithium salts in controlled temperature, wind, humidity and pressure conditions. ULI will also perform Lithium recovery analysis as part of this testwork.

Assay results from most recent sampling work at Laguna Verde indicated lithium values in the range of 34.2 parts per million (ppm) to 1270 ppm with average lithium concentration of 526 ppm (see Company’s press release dated February 21, 2018).

Dr. Weiguo Lang, CEO of Ultra Lithium, stated that, “Exploration work at Ultra Lithium’s brine projects in Argentina is progressing well thanks to the hard work of the field crew especially in harsh winter weather conditions. Evaporation testwork is a big milestone towards developing a scoping study for potential production of lithium salts and concentrate. We are looking forward to results of this work in about three months’ time.”

The evaporation testwork is contracted to Mr. Horacio Garkus of Servicios Mineros, Salta Argentina. Mr. Garkus is a consulting geologist with expertise in brine type lithium exploration and development in Argentina.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as Vice President Exploration of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Kiki Smith”

Kiki Smith, CFO

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium assets. The Company currently holds five brine lithium properties in Argentina, and one hard rock spodumene type lithium property at the Georgia Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Attention: Kiki Smith

Telephone: 778 968-1176

Facsimile: 604 909-4682

Email:kiki@ultralithium.com

Website: www.ultralithium.com

or view the Company’s filings at www.SEDAR.com.