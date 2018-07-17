District Copper Corp.: Closes Tranche One of Flow Through Shares Portion of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2018 - District Copper Corp. (“District Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX-Venture:DCOP) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the flow-through shares portion of its non-brokered private placement announced on June 29, 2018 through the issuance of 6,470,352 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of CDN$549,979.92.

As compensation for the placement of flow-through shares in Tranche One, District Copper paid finder’s fees of cash commissions in the amount of $30,000 and issued 352,942 finder’s warrants both calculated at 6% of the amount placed by the eligible finders.

The securities issued in Tranche One consisting of flow-through shares, finder’s warrants and any shares acquired by the holders on the exercise of the finder’s warrants are subject to a four month hold expiring on November 13, 2018

The flow-through proceeds of the Offering raised in Tranche One will be used for the continued development of the Company’s British Columbia mineral resource properties including the Eaglehead property located in the Liard Mining Division.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in exploration for porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum deposits in northwestern British Columbia.

For further information, please visit the website at www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company’s profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-620-7737.



Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

