Lucara 2018 Second Quarter Results to be Released Wednesday, August 8, 2018

21:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2018 /CNW/ - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2018 Second Quarter results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after the market close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. UK, 3:00 p.m. CET.

CONFERENCE CALL:
Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID:
9292727 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:
Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1-844-892-6587
All International Participant Dial-In: +1-661-378-9938

Webcast
To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/q4r8mfgg

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website www.lucaradiamond.com shortly prior to the conference call.

Conference Replay
A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until August 16, 2018.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056
Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406
The pass code for the replay is: 9292727

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

ABOUT CLARA
Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp., is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.



Contact
Investor and Public Relations, +1 604 678-5834, christine.warner@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, +46 701-112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, +44 (0)20 7282 2932, Louise.Mason@Citigatedr.co.uk
