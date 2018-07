Mithril Resources Limited: Kurnalpi Nickel Project Drilling Update

Adelaide - Mithril Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (ASX:MTH) advises that a Reverse Circulation drilling program to test a strong off hole EM conductor at its 100% owned Kurnalpi Nickel Project (located 70 kms north east of Kalgoorlie, WA - see Figures 1 in link below) is scheduled to commence during the first week of August 2018.- RC drilling to test a strong off-hole EM conductor, gossan and disseminated nickel sulphides to commence first week of August 2018Drilling undertaken by Mithril at the northern end of the project (in March 2018) confirmed the presence of nickel sulphide mineralisation with a 4-metre zone of gossanous weathered ultramafic and several other narrow intervals of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation intersected beneath a flat-lying zone of near-surface nickel - cobalt mineralisation.Subsequent downhole EM geophysical surveying identified a strong off hole conductor lying adjacent to the sulphide mineralisation at approximately 150 metres depth (See ASX Announcement dated 20 April 2017).The strength of the conductor is consistent with what could be expected from semi to massive sulphides and given its proximity to existing nickel sulphide mineralisation is a high priority drill target.Up to three Reverse Circulation holes (750 metres in total) will be drilled as an initial test of the EM conductor, gossan and disseminated sulphide intercepts.Statutory approvals to conduct the work have been received and Mithril will provide further updates when drilling commences.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NX2513YX





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits. Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia. The Company is also exploring South Australia's far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd..







