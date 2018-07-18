Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) Investor Update Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Update Presentation.Emmerson - a unique gold and copper explorer... with a risk free strategy to ramp up gold production- Tennant Creek Project restructured - sees Emmerson holding gold dominant projects and 2,600km2 of prospective gold tenements plus 100% of the small high grade gold mines- Emmerson focussed on the potential of high grade cobalt, copper and gold projects in the northern project area (Jasper Hills, Edna Beryl and Mauretania)- Exploration in Tennant Creek ongoing - drilling based on new AEM survey- Third gold pour from the Tribute Area within the larger high grade Edna Beryl Gold Mine- Emmerson has entered into a sale agreement of the Warrego ML with Territory Resources - to allow the construction of a modern CIP processing hub (Hub and Spoke model)- Exploration and Mining JV under negotiation with Territory Resources ... will result in acceleration of discovery and production in the southern tenements- Promising copper-gold discoveries at Whattling Hill and Wellington in NSW - exploration underwayTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7648B82





Contact:

For further information, please contact: Rob Bills Managing Director and CEO E: rbills@emmersonresources.com.au T: +61-8-9381-7838 www.emmersonresources.com.au Media enquiries Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au T: +61-422-602-720