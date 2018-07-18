Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Emmerson Resources Limited: Investor Update Presentation July 2018

02:13 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth - Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Update Presentation.

Emmerson - a unique gold and copper explorer... with a risk free strategy to ramp up gold production

- Tennant Creek Project restructured - sees Emmerson holding gold dominant projects and 2,600km2 of prospective gold tenements plus 100% of the small high grade gold mines

- Emmerson focussed on the potential of high grade cobalt, copper and gold projects in the northern project area (Jasper Hills, Edna Beryl and Mauretania)

- Exploration in Tennant Creek ongoing - drilling based on new AEM survey

- Third gold pour from the Tribute Area within the larger high grade Edna Beryl Gold Mine

- Emmerson has entered into a sale agreement of the Warrego ML with Territory Resources - to allow the construction of a modern CIP processing hub (Hub and Spoke model)

- Exploration and Mining JV under negotiation with Territory Resources ... will result in acceleration of discovery and production in the southern tenements

- Promising copper-gold discoveries at Whattling Hill and Wellington in NSW - exploration underway

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7648B82



About Emmerson Resources Limited:

Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) is an ASX listed gold resource company that recently (July, 2014) secured a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).

- Has an aggressive exploration program and dominant position in the world class Tennant Creek Mineral Field.

- Is applying new exploration concepts and technologies to unlock the next generation of gold and copper deposits.

- Owns the only carbon-in-pulp gold plant in the region.

- Has an experienced Board and Management team.



For further information, please contact:

Emmerson Resources Ltd.
Rob Bills Managing Director and CEO
E: rbills@emmersonresources.com.au
T: +61-8-9381-7838
www.emmersonresources.com.au

Media enquiries
Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
T: +61-422-602-720

Emmerson Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.emmersonresources.com.au


