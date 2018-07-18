Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) Investor Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation at Noosa Mining Conference, July 2018.
Overview
Flagship 2.8Moz Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea
- 1989-2004 Placer Pacific mined 3.7Moz Au and 22Moz Ag at a historical LOM cash cost of $US218/oz Au
- Decision to close made in 1999 due to low gold price. Significant value remains in-situ, with further upside from ongoing exploration
KSN also holds 75% share of highly prospective Livingstone Gold Project WA
Experienced board and management team
Well funded with $6m cash and receivables (project divestments)
Active works program ongoing in PNG and WA
- KSN earning 70% of Misima through exploration - a Nippon Metals & Mitsui JV (see Note below) hold other 30%
- Focused on growing and upgrading the Misima 2.8Moz JORC resource then Scoping Study
- Further drilling at Livingstone
Note: Misima JV partner is Pan Pacific Copper, owned by JX Nippon Metals and Mining (66%) and Mitsui Mining and Smelting (34%)
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4AL38455
About Kingston Resources Limited:
Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.
In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!