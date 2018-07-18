Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) Investor Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation at Noosa Mining Conference, July 2018.OverviewFlagship 2.8Moz Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea- 1989-2004 Placer Pacific mined 3.7Moz Au and 22Moz Ag at a historical LOM cash cost of $US218/oz Au- Decision to close made in 1999 due to low gold price. Significant value remains in-situ, with further upside from ongoing explorationKSN also holds 75% share of highly prospective Livingstone Gold Project WAExperienced board and management teamWell funded with $6m cash and receivables (project divestments)Active works program ongoing in PNG and WA- KSN earning 70% of Misima through exploration - a Nippon Metals & Mitsui JV (see Note below) hold other 30%- Focused on growing and upgrading the Misima 2.8Moz JORC resource then Scoping Study- Further drilling at LivingstoneNote: Misima JV partner is Pan Pacific Copper, owned by JX Nippon Metals and Mining (66%) and Mitsui Mining and Smelting (34%)To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4AL38455





Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.





