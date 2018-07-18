Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Australian Gold Producer with Outstanding Growth Opportunity

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the Company's latest presentation titled "Australian Gold Producer with Outstanding Growth Opportunity".COMPANY OVERVIEW- Gold production in Jun'18 half of 40,024oz at AISC of A$1,294/oz (US$961/oz)- Free milling mine plan targeting 77k-89koz annual production at AISC of A$1,250-1,450/oz- Drilling has advanced brownfield opportunities to strengthen and lengthen reserves - focussed on building a "rolling" five year free milling mine plan- Operating cash flows improving balance sheet and funding growth opportunities- 1.2Moz reserves with long mine life- Outstanding long-term upside from dominant land position and 6.5Moz (65Mt @ 3.1g/t) resource baseCOMPELLING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY- Free-milling production plan delivering operational cashflow- Balance sheet significantly strengthened over last 6 months ~ Net debt A$8M- 1.2Moz reserves with long mine life- Exploration programmes ongoing to strengthen and lengthen reserves -multiple targets in multiple mineralised systems- Outstanding long-term upside from dominant land position and 6.5Moz (65Mt @ 3.1g/t) resource with well defined geologyTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UFS33O4J





About Blackham Resources Ltd:



Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF), is an emerging gold producer focused on its Matilda Gold Project in Western Australia where mining and production is imminent. The Matilda/Wiluna Gold Operation incorporates over 1,000 square kilometres of tenements containing total JORC 2012 resources of 63Mt @ 3.2 g/t for 6.4Moz of gold. These tenements cover around 55 kilometres of strike along the Wiluna Mine Sequence and 10 kilometres of strike along the Coles Find Sequence. The Wiluna Mine and Coles Find Sequence has historically produced 4 million ounces of gold.



All the deposits are within 26 kilometres by existing haul roads of Blackhams recently acquired Gold Plant. With exploration prospects at Mt Poole, Monarch, Carroll Prior, Red Lady, Zenith, Island and Albion in the Lakeway area provides the company with excellent exploration areas for potential future projects.





