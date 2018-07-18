New Point Exploration Announces Staged Exploration in Progress at the Majuba Hill Copper Property

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2018 - New Point Exploration Corp. (CSE:NP) (OTC:NPEZF) (FSE:4NP) (“New Point” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that exploration is underway at the Majuba Hill Copper Project in Nevada. This work will consolidate, integrate, and utilize the substantial database of information for Majuba Hill to expand the known drill targets and copper mineralization on the property. New Point is the first company to integrate all of the data into a comprehensive three-dimensional model. The dataset is in a format which has allowed the company to proceed quickly with exploration planning and scheduling.Bryn Gardener-Evans, President & CEO of New Point commented, “We expect to be drilling shortly to test for the extensions of the stockwork copper mineralization intersected in MMX-24, including 113 meters at 0.45% copper, and oxide mineralization around MH-6 that assayed 47.4 meters at 1.06% copper.” * Plans for in-fill IP geophysical lines and a more comprehensive ground magnetic survey are underway as well.

Exploration at Majuba Hill

Since acquiring Majuba Hill the company has:

Combined the drilling, geochemistry, and geophysics into a preliminary 3D model Engaged Wright Geophysics (James Wright) to help interpret the geophysics Commenced analysis and interpretation of surface and underground geology using the 3D model

The comprehensive Majuba Hill database includes:

Geology from previous operators and published geology from the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Bureau of Mines

68 Holes (54 Core and 14 RC) drilled between 1941 and 2017 for a total of 45,272 feet

994 soil and 297 rock samples analyzed for Cu, Ag, Au and other elements using a multi-spectral process

20 line-km of IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical data

1,603 historic, underground chip-channel samples analyzed for copper and tin

Updates on the staged exploration program and upcoming drill campaign will be released in due course.

DTC Eligibility

The company would also like to announce that it has secured DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its OTCPK shares under the symbol “NPEZF”.

*Reference: Alan J. Morris MSc, CPG May 31, 2017 NI 43-101 Technical Report, Majuba Hill Copper Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA

About New Point Exploration Corp.

New Point (CSE:NP) (OTC:NPEZF) (FSE:4NP) is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties related to the growing battery industry. Focused on high grade, prospective properties in North America, New Point is building a portfolio that includes lithium, cobalt and copper projects in prospective, mining-friendly jurisdictions. New Point, A Next Generation Metals Company.

On Behalf of the Board of New Point Exploration Corp.



Bryn Gardener-Evans

President & CEO



Corporate Office

1240-1140 West Pender St

Vancouver, BC

V6E 4G1

For further information, please contact:

E: investors@newpointexploration.com

P: 403-830-3710

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the Assumption Agreement, the anticipated exploration program for the Empire Lithium Property, future capital expenditures, the anticipated business plans, including the Company’s transition into mineral exploration and development related to the battery industry, and the timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, including, prices for lithium, cobalt, copper, and base metals remaining as estimated, prices for labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation) remaining as estimated, all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the Company’s operations being received in a timely manner, and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development, actual results of exploration activities, variations to the geological and metallurgical assumptions, the costs and timing of the development of new exploration projects, requirements for additional capital to fund the Company’s business plan, future prices of lithium, cobalt, copper, and base metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, and environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus dated November 8, 2017 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d1feca8-6883-4599-88f0-b6937bad8d74

