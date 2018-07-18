Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
SEMAFO Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results Release and Conference Call

13:00 Uhr

MONTREAL, July 18, 2018 -- SEMAFO (TSX:SMF)(OMX:SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on August 8, 2018 at 08:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's second quarter 2018 financial and operational results. 

SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter 2018 will be released on August 7 following TSX close and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO's website at www.semafo.com.

Tel. local & overseas:  +1 (647) 788 4922
Tel. North America:  1 (877) 223 4471
Webcast:  www.semafo.com
Replay overseas:  +1 (416) 621 4642
Replay N. America: 1 (800) 585 8367
Replay pass code:   7370499
Expiration:    September 08, 2018

About SEMAFO  
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and is targeting commercial production at the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

John Jentz
Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations 
Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com

Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408 
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408 
Website: www.semafo.com



