Rockcliff Uncovers Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones at Its Berry Creek Gold Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce the occurrence of several high-grade surface gold zones on its Berry Creek Gold Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The Berry Creek Gold Property (see Figure 1) is strategically located within the Snow Lake mining camp and less than 5 kilometres by road from a 2000 tpd gold mill facility. It is part of the world-class Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to over 100 years of mining of base metals (copper and zinc) and gold.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “We acquired the Berry Creek Gold Property initially for its low-grade, large tonnage potential and are very pleased to have confirmed that high-grade gold-rich shear zones over appreciable thicknesses are also associated within the host Sneath Lake intrusion. In light of the high-grade potential uncovered on this property to date, we look forward to advancing this gold asset more aggressively in the coming months. Results such as this highlight the opportunity for discovery across our sizeable base metal and gold property portfolio within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt.”

The Berry Creek Gold Property

A total of 60 surface grab samples were collected from multiple shear zones over a small area on the northeast part of the property, including 30 from historic trenches and 30 from reconnaissance prospecting. Visible gold was detected in several locations.

Area Gold Assays in Grab Samples Comments #1 from 0.09 g/t up to 1.62 g/t quartz, diorite, granodiorite #2 from 0.11 g/t up to 66.08 g/t quartz, granodiorite #3 from 0.27 g/t up to 117.50 g/t visible gold, quartz, granodiorite #4 from 0.79 g/t up to 12.59 g/t quartz #5 from trace up to 9.77 g/t granodiorite, quartz

See Figure 1 on the following page highlighting Rockcliff’s 5 district sized gold properties in Snow Lake including the Berry Creek Gold Property and the location of the 60 surface grab samples.

Field activities conducted by Rockcliff on the Berry Creek Gold Property confirmed the presence of significant gold mineralization associated with the Sneath Lake intrusion and along a portion of the Berry Creek Fault Zone and its subsidiary fault splays. Within the Berry Creek Gold Property limits, the Sneath Lake intrusion has a strike length of approximately 15 kilometres by up to 4 kilometres wide. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-hosted shear zones within the Sneath Lake intrusion and is also hosted in the intrusion itself. These gold-bearing shear zones occurred over thicknesses ranging from 0.5 metres up to 7.0 metres and were followed intermittently for up to 250 metres along strike. Sulphides commonly include pyrite, arsenopyrite and less commonly pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, bornite, sphalerite, chrysocolla, malachite, galena and visible gold.

Additional exploration on the Berry Creek Gold Property will look to extend known areas of gold mineralization associated with the Sneath Lake intrusion and determine the significance of the gold mineralization on the Property.

Figure 1 - Rockcliff's 5 district sized gold properties in the Snow Lake area, including the location of the 60 surface grab samples. (To view the graphic in its original size, please click here)

Rockcliff can acquire a 100% interest in the Berry Creek Gold Property by paying the owner an aggregate of $140,000 cash over a three-year period including $35,000 on signing (completed) and $35,000 annually in three equal payments. Expenditure requirements to keep the option in good standing over five years total $500,000 with a minimum $75,000 expenditure requirement in any year. The owner will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Berry Creek Gold Property of which 1.0% NSR can be purchased at any time for $500,000 per 0.5% NSR. The owner’s remaining NSR will be subject to a right of first refusal in favor of Rockcliff. Please see press release dated October 5, 2017 for additional information.

Laboratory QA/QC

Rock samples were taken in the field, packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff’s field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, SK. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged rock sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250 gram pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5 g cut was taken from each pulp for base metal analysis (if needed) and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30 g charge followed by fire assay gravimetric and atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than an upper detection limit (3000 ppb) were reanalyzed using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity.

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade of the mineralization of the prospect or showing sampled.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

The Company is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on exploration and generating cash flow from future royalty payments on its base and precious metal assets located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. Rockcliff’s current portfolio of properties, totalling in excess of 50,000 hectares, is located in and around the 100-year-old operating Snow Lake mining camp and hosts NI 43-101 Compliant Resources at the gold-rich Talbot Copper deposit and the Rail Copper deposit and undeveloped historical zinc and zinc-copper deposits (the Lon Zinc-Copper deposit, the Bur Zinc-Copper deposit, the Morgan Zinc deposit and the down-dip continuation of the Pen Zinc deposit). The Company’s properties also include Manitoba’s first and highest-grade former lode-gold producer (Laguna Gold Property), four additional gold-rich properties (SLG Gold Property, DSN Gold Property, Berry Creek Gold Property and Lucky Jack Gold Property), a Net Smelter Royalty on the Tower Property slated for production in 2020 (the Tower Copper deposit) and the optioned near-surface high-grade MacBride Zinc deposit located near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba. For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation CHF Capital Markets Ken Lapierre, P. Geo Cathy Hume, CEO President & CEO Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231 Cell: (647) 678-3879 cathy@chfir.com Off: (416) 644-1752 ken@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

