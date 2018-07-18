Corporate Update

Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") is pleased to report that the 2018 field season is underway, encompassing high priority drilling and initiatives on the following properties:

Red Cliff Property

On its 65% owned Red Cliff property, Decade as operator has completed 36 drill holes in the area of the Waterpump zone. Twenty four holes were drilled on the zone itself as well as 12 holes testing the gold bearing structure on the property. The holes drilled on the Waterpump were successful in intersecting the zone. Photos of core from DDH-MON-18-21 and DDH-MON-18-22 are shown in the photo gallery in the Red Cliff section of the company website (https://decaderesources.ca/news/projects/red-cliff-property). This afore mentioned mineralization was intersected over 10 m of core length in both holes.

Highlights of assays obtained during the 2017 drill program on the Waterpump include:

Intersection of 13.88 g/t gold over 7.5 m in DDH-17-M0N-38.

Intersection of 10.41 g/t gold over 22.87 m in DDH-17-M0N-40.

Intersection of 7.21 g/t gold over 7.16 m in DDH-17-M0N-41.

High priority samples have been sent to an accredited lab for assays. The Company looks forward to reporting results in the coming weeks.

The drill has been relocated to the north side of Lydden Creek and will continue testing the Montrose zone. Drilling is designed to expand and extend on results at the northern most drilling at depth. Drilling will be north of and below the following drill hole intersections:

Intersection of 5.18 g/t gold over 12.65 m in DDH-09-M0N-11.

Intersection of 11.0 g/t gold over 6.86 m in DDH-11-M0N-06.

Intersection of 28.10 g/t gold over 8.9 m in DDH-11-M0N-09.

Intersection of 43.91 g/t gold over 7.47 m in DDH-11-M0N-11.

Drilling will test from 150 to 300 m below surface in this area.

The property is located in the "Golden Triangle" area of British Columbia, 2.5 km from a paved highway and the power grid. The property area is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts, host to past and current mining operations including Scottie Gold, Porter — Idaho, Johnny Mountain, Red Mountain, Snip Mine, Premier Mine, Golden Bear and Valley of the Kings. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in total of 67 million oz of gold, 569 million oz of silver and 27 billion pounds of copper. Pretium is milling in excess of 2700 tonnes per day from the Valley of Kings deposit. It has 1.6 million ounces gold in the proven category (grade 14.5 g/t) and 6.5 million ounces in the probable category (16.1 g/t grade) (Pretium website). Seabridge has 460 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t gold and 0.17 % copper in the proven category as well as 1,738 million tonnes grading 0.51 g/t gold and 0.22 % copper in the probable category. This reserve is within 4 different deposits (Seabridge website).

Treasure Mountain property

Well defined outcrops on the Treasure Mountain property are strongly leached of copper, making copper mineralization very difficult to detect by traditional prospecting or soil sampling techniques. The Company has identified that due to "over leaching", high grade copper can only be distinguished on the surface can only be found after removing the first 10 to 15 cm of barren rock. Highlights of the Company's 2017 sampling campaign include:

22.7 g/t Au, 1.14% Cu and 35.8 g/t Ag from a new showing that is a partially exposed shear in an overburden covered area.

9.98 g/t Au and 1.51% Cu from a grab sample from an old trench.

A weighted average of 3.37% copper and 30.68 g/t silver from nine chip samples.

A field crew is following up on 2017 results with additional prospecting and sampling.

Georgia River Property

The Georgia River property is comprised of narrow quartz veins with pyrite, pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite and electrum (gold-silver alloy) occurring along northerly trending fault zones. The Southwest vein has been exposed by trenching and drilling for a strike length of at least 595 m over a vertical distance of at least 258 m. It has also been explored by two adits 85 metres apart topographically; the No. 1 level has been drifted along 47.8 m of the vein while the No. 2 has drifted for 155.5 m along the vein. From a small stope on the No 2 level, a total of 454 tonnes were mined and milled in 1937, yielding 10,200 grams Au, 12,705 grams Ag and 3312 kg Pb at an average grade of 22.56 g/t Au, 28.11 g/t Ag and 0.73 % Pb.

The Company is presently finalizing a drill plan for the Georgia River property.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward—looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."