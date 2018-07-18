Goliath Receives 3 Year Drilling & Exploration Permits for Copperhead and Lucky Strike Properties

TORONTO, July 18, 2018 -- Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GOT) (Frankfurt:B4IE) (the “Company or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce that the Government of British Columbia has granted Goliath 3 year permits for drilling and exploration on both its Copperhead and Lucky Strike properties near Terrace, British Columbia. Goliath is moving forward with the 2018 programs which will include detailed geological mapping, trenching, whole rock and alteration studies, soil sampling, prospecting, channel sampling, and diamond drilling (See July 5th Press Release).



Goliath is committed to operating with the highest environmental standards. Prior to the commencement of work at Copperhead, a Caribou Mitigation and Monitoring Plan (CMMP) is being developed. Final approval of work on Copperhead is conditional upon acceptance of the CMMP.

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Director, President and CEO of Goliath, states: “We are extremely pleased to have received our permits and looking forward to drilling our two new large discoveries this summer.”

Stefan Kruse, Ph.D., P. Geo., Chief Geologist, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

About Goliath

Goliath Resources Ltd. is a precious metals project generator focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia. It controls 100% of four highly prospective properties that include Bingo, Golddigger, Lucky Strike and Copperhead covering over 44,000 hectares. All four properties have brand new discoveries that all have returned anomalous gold, silver and/or copper in grab and channel samples from exposed bedrock at surface. These new discoveries occurred in an area of recent glacial recession and permanent snowpack melting in a geological setting where world class deposits have been found.

