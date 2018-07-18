Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: New US oil and gas company founded

14:15 Uhr  |  DGAP

Deutsche Rohstoff: New US oil and gas company founded

Mannheim/Denver. Deutsche Rohstoff has founded Bright Rock Energy LLC, a new oil and gas company based in Denver Colorado, USA. The company is managed by a team with extensive experience, particularly in the oil and gas fields in the Rocky Mountain region. Bright Rock Energy will acquire and develop undervalued oil and gas properties. The current focus is on the states of North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah.

The new company's CEO will be geologist Chris Sutton, who has more than 15 years of professional experience with US oil and gas companies. Most recently, Chris led a team at Crescent Point Energy US as Vice President of Exploration. Prior to that, he worked at Newfield Exploration and Rosetta Resources, among others.

Pam Bunz will join Bright Rock as VP Engineering. With 11 years of oil and gas industry experience, her strengths in acquisition/divestment valuation will be an important part of the team's know-how. Pam recently led an engineering team at Crescent Point Energy US.

The board of Bright Rock will include representatives of Deutsche Rohstoff AG and Jerry Sommer. Jerry had built up and sold Tekton Energy with great success.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, said: "We are pleased to have secured a very strong team with Chris Sutton and Pam Bunz. With their extensive experience, we are confident that we can build on the success of our other US oil and gas companies".

Mannheim, 18 July 2018

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Contact:
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Thomas Gutschlag
Tel. +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de



Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Bergbau
Deutschland
www.rohstoff.de


