American Pacific Mining Identifies Additional Vein Targets at Tuscarora

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2018 -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE:USGD) (FWB:1QC) (OTCPK:USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to issue an interim note on exploration at the company’s Tuscarora Gold Project in Elko Nevada, where initial assays from a Phased drill program were announced on June 28, 2018. The property is located in a historic mining district northeast of the Carlin trend, and 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon District where over 8 million ounces of gold have been produced since 1981.



American Pacific Mining- Tuscarora Claim Map Vein Targets





While the South Navajo vein has been a primary target at Tuscarora due to its historical production and high-grades, a series of other historically productive veins exist on the property controlled by American Pacific Mining. These veins were tested and locally mined where exposed at the surface in the late 1800s, but minimally explored when they dipped under pediment gravel. From west to east, the known veins on the property include:

Battle Hill

Modoc Hill

Silica

Kings

Pinto

Navajo Hill

Navajo North and South Revenue

Schoolhouse

Independence

DuFreese

Grand Prize

East Pediment



“All of these veins, or vein clusters, project into the pediment with fewer that 10 drill holes to test them aside from the South Navajo Vein,” commented American Pacific’s President, Eric Saderholm. “These vein sets and stockworks will be a main focus in our exploration efforts moving forward. Veins with the grades encountered in the South Navajo area would have been mined out long ago if not concealed by relatively thin gravel cover. This is the upside of the Tuscarora property.” Tuscarora is a 45 minute drive by country road from Elko, Nevada in a district that produced over 244,000 ounces of gold and 7.6 million ounces of silver between 1867-1990.

Final assays from the remaining 11 holes from Phase1 drilling at Tuscarora are expected shortly.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

Forward-looking Information

