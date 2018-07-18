Red Cliff Drilling Update

STEWART, British Columbia, July 18, 2018 -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Mountain Boy”) (TSX.V:MTB) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling at the Red Cliff project, as provided by Decade Resources Ltd., operator of the project. Mountain Boy holds a 35% interest in the project. Red Cliff is road accessible, 20 km north of Stewart in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle.



Red Cliff Property

On its 65% owned Red Cliff property, Decade as operator has completed 36 drill holes in the area of the Waterpump zone. Twenty four holes were drilled on the zone itself as well as 12 holes testing the gold bearing structure on the property. The holes drilled on the Waterpump were successful in intersecting the zone. Photos of core from DDH-MON-18-21 and DDH-MON-18-22 are shown in the photo gallery in the Red Cliff section of the company website (https://decaderesources.ca/news/projects/red-cliff-property). This afore mentioned mineralization was intersected over 10 m of core length in both holes.

Highlights of assays obtained during the 2017 drill program on the Waterpump include:

Intersection of 13.88 g/t gold over 7.5 m in DDH-17-M0N-38.

Intersection of 10.41 g/t gold over 22.87 m in DDH-17-M0N-40.

Intersection of 7.21 g/t gold over 7.16 m in DDH-17-M0N-41.

High priority samples have been sent to an accredited lab for assays. The Company looks forward to reporting results in the coming weeks.

The drill has been relocated to the north side of Lydden Creek and will continue testing the Montrose zone. Drilling is designed to expand and extend on results at the northern most drilling at depth. Drilling will be north of and below the following drill hole intersections:

Intersection of 5.18 g/t gold over 12.65 m in DDH-09-M0N-11.

Intersection of 11.0 g/t gold over 6.86 m in DDH-11-M0N-06.

Intersection of 28.10 g/t gold over 8.9 m in DDH-11-M0N-09.

Intersection of 43.91 g/t gold over 7.47 m in DDH-11-M0N-11.

Drilling will test from 150 to 300 m below surface in this area.”

Mountain Boy also reports that a summer field program will be getting underway July 24, with further details to be reported next week.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed the geological sections of this news release.

About Mountain Boy Resources Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region in the very prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate, 35% the Red Cliff gold-silver project, 100% of the high-grade MB Silver project and 100% of the BA and Surprise Creek VMS copper-lead-zinc-silver projects. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

