USW: Striking Miners Will Rally Friday at Hecla Headquarters

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on Friday, July 20, 2018, the union will sponsor a rally at Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) headquarters to support the members of Local 5114 on strike against unfair labor practices at the company's Lucky Friday Mine in Mullan, Idaho.

The union expects hundreds of USW members and retirees, their families, as well as activists and supporters from the breadth of the labor movement to attend Friday's rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside the company's corporate office at 6500 North Mineral Dr. in Coeur D'Alene.

USW District 12 Director Bob LaVenture, Idaho Lieutenant Governor candidate Kristin Collum and Idaho House of Representatives District 4A candidate Rebecca Schroeder, along with other union and community leaders, will speak at the rally. The rally will also feature the giant inflatable rat and fat cat that have become easily recognizable symbols of corporate greed during labor disputes throughout North America, as well as the USW's "Truck of Truth" mobile billboard.

About 250 members of USW Local 5114 have been on strike at Lucky Friday since March 13, 2017, after working under the terms of an expired agreement for nearly eleven months while negotiations proceeded – until Hecla management's unfair labor practices forced the labor dispute.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

ATTN ASSIGNMENT/EDITORS: Photo Opportunities, Interviews, Speakers

WHO: USW District 12 Director Bob LaVenture; candidates for elected state offices; union members and retirees, their families and supporters; labor leaders and others

WHAT: Rally to support Local 5114 members on strike at Hecla's Lucky Friday Mine

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friday, July 20, 2018

WHERE: Hecla Headquarters - 6500 North Mineral Dr. (W. Hanley St. at Hwy. 95) Coeur D'Alene, Idaho

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

