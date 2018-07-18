Fortem Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Private Placement of US$1,200,000

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement of 600,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of US$2.00 per Share for gross proceeds of US$1,200,000 in connection with the financing condition required by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") with respect to the listing of the shares of the Company's common stock on the Exchange.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. The securities issued must not be traded in or from a jurisdiction of Canada unless the conditions in Section 13 of Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over The Counter Markets are met. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc. is a publicly traded oil and gas production, development and exploration company, which holds properties in Western Canada and Utah and is seeking North American & International expansion through an acquisition strategy. The Company's shares of common stock are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol FTMR.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as statements related listing of common stock of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the oil and gas industry in general; (iii) the inability of the company to finance the execution of its business plan and (iv) the Company's inability to satisfy all the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange for the listing of the Company's common stock. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

