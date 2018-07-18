Tanzania Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2018 -- Tanzania Minerals Corp. (“Tanzania” or the "Company") (NEX BOARD:TZM.H) announces that it has received the resignation of David Eaton a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective upon the issuance of this announcement. The Company thanks Mr. Eaton for his service to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.



The Company has appointed Bev Funston as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. Ms. Funston has served as a Corporate Secretary and a Director on the board of public and private natural resource companies over the past 18 years. She brings over 27 years of office administration, 18 of those in regulatory compliance, working with lawyers, auditors, tax advisers, bankers and shareholders on board governance issues.

