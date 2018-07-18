Alcoa Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA):

Net income of $75 million, or $0.39 per share

Excluding special items, adjusted net income of $286 million, or $1.52 per share

$904 million of adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items

Revenue of $3.6 billion

$1.1 billion cash balance and $1.9 billion of debt, for net debt of $0.8 billion, as of June 30, 2018

Alcoa updated its 2018 projection for adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to between $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion, down from $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion 1 due to current market prices and other factors

due to current market prices and other factors Projecting full-year global deficits for both alumina and aluminum in 2018; surplus for bauxite

Continuing progress on strategic priorities to reduce complexity, drive returns, and strengthen the balance sheet; used debt proceeds and available cash to reduce net pension liability by $605 million



M, except per share amounts 2Q17 1Q18 2Q18 Revenue $ 2,859 $ 3,090 $ 3,579 Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 75 $ 150 $ 75 Earnings per share attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.39 Adjusted net income $ 116 $ 145 $ 286 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.77 $ 1.52 Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items2 $ 505 $ 653 $ 904

1 Based on actual YTD 2018 results; outlook for unpriced sales at $2,100 LME, $465 API, $0.20 Midwest premium and updated regional premiums, and currencies. 2 On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to be reported separately from the service cost component in an entity’s income statement. Additionally, this guidance is required to be applied retrospectively. Accordingly, previously reported amounts for Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, and Other expenses (income), net on Alcoa Corp.’s consolidated income statement have been recast to reflect these changes. As a result, previously reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA on both a consolidated basis and for each of the Company’s three segments have been updated to reflect these changes. See the financial schedules to this release for additional information.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today reported second quarter 2018 results that reflect continued strong pricing for both alumina and aluminum.

Favorable market conditions have also enabled the Company to lower volatility risk from its pension obligations. In the second quarter of 2018, Alcoa used the proceeds from a debt offering and available cash to reduce its net pension liability by $605 million and finished the quarter with a cash balance of $1.1 billion on June 30, 2018.

“Market pricing continued to be favorable in the second quarter and drove a 38 percent sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA excluding special items,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. “These market tailwinds also facilitated greater progress on our strategic priorities to reduce complexity in our Company, drive returns from our assets, and address pension liabilities to strengthen the balance sheet for the long-term.”

Alcoa also updated its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to range between $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion1, down from the prior quarter’s range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. The new full-year forecast reflects current market prices, tariffs on imported aluminum, increased energy costs, and some operational impacts.

Harvey continued: “While markets and trade dynamics are likely to remain fluid, we will continue to be focused on driving value for our stockholders through all market cycles.”

In second quarter 2018, Alcoa reported net income of $75 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $150 million, or $0.80 per share, in first quarter 2018. The second quarter results include a negative impact of $211 million for special items, due primarily to a non-cash settlement charge related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit pension plan obligations in Canada, actions related to the Wenatchee smelter in Washington State, and a loss on a contractor arbitration matter.

Excluding the impact of special items, second quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $286 million, or $1.52 per share, up 97 percent sequentially from $145 million, or $0.77 per share.

In second quarter 2018, Alcoa reported $904 million of adjusted EBITDA excluding special items, up 38 percent from $653 million in first quarter 2018. Higher alumina and aluminum prices, as well as a stronger U.S. dollar, were the primary factors driving this sequential increase. Somewhat offsetting these factors were unfavorable mix and higher costs for energy, raw materials, and maintenance activities.

In the second quarter, Alcoa incurred $15 million of costs for tariffs on imports from its foreign operations for U.S. sale. Alcoa’s imports were primarily from Canada, where the U.S. government’s Section 232 tariffs became effective on June 1, 2018.

Alcoa reported second quarter 2018 revenue of $3.6 billion, up 16 percent sequentially, primarily due to higher realized alumina and aluminum prices and increased primary aluminum shipments.

Cash from operations in second quarter 2018 was a negative $430 million and free cash flow was a negative $525 million, both driven by $605 million in additional contributions made to certain U.S. and Canadian defined benefit pension plans and $92 million for cash payments related to the electricity supply contract for Wenatchee and the contractor arbitration matter. Cash provided by financing activities was $433 million, which includes $492 million in net proceeds from a recent debt offering, and cash used for investing activities was $100 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Alcoa ended second quarter 2018 with cash on hand of $1.1 billion and debt of $1.9 billion, for net debt of $0.8 billion. The Company reported 24 days working capital, a 6-day increase from second quarter 2017, reflecting the impact of higher alumina and aluminum prices.

Warrick Operations Update

In second quarter 2018, Alcoa completed the restart of two of three potlines included in the partial restart plan for the aluminum smelter at the Warrick Operations in Indiana. On May 28, 2018, the Company announced that the third line scheduled for restart had been shut down due to a temporary power outage.

The Company now expects to complete the restart of the third potline by the end of the year. Costs to restart this line will be incurred in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 and are estimated to be approximately $5 million (after-tax) on a combined basis. Once the partial restart is completed, the Warrick smelter will comprise approximately 161,000 metric tons of annual operating capacity.

Market Update

The Company continues to project a full-year 2018 global deficit for both aluminum and alumina and a surplus for bauxite.

In aluminum, the Company expects a larger global deficit ranging between 1.1 million and 1.5 million metric tons, up from last quarter’s estimate of between 600 thousand and 1 million metric tons. Global aluminum demand growth remains unchanged from last quarter, projected to be between 4.25 to 5.25 percent in 2018.

In alumina, Alcoa is projecting a slightly lower global deficit between 200 thousand and 1 million metric tons, compared to last quarter’s expectation of between 300 thousand and 1.1 million metric tons.

The global market for bauxite is expected to be in a surplus for full year 2018 with stockpile growth in China and increased exports from Guinea.

Uncertainty continues to exist in the global supply chain due to U.S. tariffs and ongoing alumina supply disruptions in the Atlantic region.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2017 2018 2018 Sales $ 2,859 $ 3,090 $ 3,579 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 2,289 2,381 2,632 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses(1) 70 67 64 Research and development expenses 8 8 9 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 190 194 192 Restructuring and other charges 12 (19 ) 231 Interest expense 25 26 32 Other expenses, net(1) 28 21 9 Total costs and expenses 2,622 2,678 3,169 Income before income taxes 237 412 410 Provision for income taxes 99 138 180 Net income 138 274 230 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 63 124 155 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. $ 75 $ 150 $ 75 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income $ 0.41 $ 0.81 $ 0.40 Average number of shares 184,240,686 185,939,770 186,398,784 Diluted: Net income $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.39 Average number of shares 186,385,250 188,494,931 188,708,013

(1) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires that an entity report the service cost component of net periodic benefit cost in the same line item(s) on its income statement as other compensation costs arising from services rendered by the pertinent employees during a reporting period. The other components of net periodic benefit cost (see Note N to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II Item 8 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017) are required to be reported separately from the service cost component. In other words, these other components may be aggregated and presented as a separate line item or they may be reported in existing line items on the income statement other than such line items that include the service cost component. Previously, Alcoa Corp. reported all components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits, in Cost of goods sold (business employees) and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses (corporate employees) consistent with the location of other compensation costs related to the respective employees. The non-service cost components noted as exceptions are reported in Restructuring and other charges, as applicable. Upon adoption of this guidance, management began reporting the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits that will continue to be reported in Restructuring and other charges, in Other expenses, net on the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Operations. For the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the non-service cost components reported in Other expenses, net was $39 and $38, respectively. Additionally, the Statement of Consolidated Operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was recast to reflect the reclassification of the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to Other expenses, net from both Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses. As a result, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Cost of goods sold decreased by $20, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses decreased by $2, and Other expenses, net changed by $22 from previously reported amounts.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2017 2018 Sales $ 5,514 $ 6,669 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 4,312 5,013 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses(1) 141 131 Research and development expenses 15 17 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 369 386 Restructuring and other charges 22 212 Interest expense 51 58 Other (income) expenses, net(1) (51 ) 30 Total costs and expenses 4,859 5,847 Income before income taxes 655 822 Provision for income taxes 209 318 Net income 446 504 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 146 279 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. $ 300 $ 225 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income $ 1.63 $ 1.21 Average number of shares 184,000,248 186,163,441 Diluted: Net income $ 1.61 $ 1.19 Average number of shares 186,333,415 188,626,057 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 184,257,057 186,468,950

(1) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires that an entity report the service cost component of net periodic benefit cost in the same line item(s) on its income statement as other compensation costs arising from services rendered by the pertinent employees during a reporting period. The other components of net periodic benefit cost (see Note N to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II Item 8 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017) are required to be reported separately from the service cost component. In other words, these other components may be aggregated and presented as a separate line item or they may be reported in existing line items on the income statement other than such line items that include the service cost component. Previously, Alcoa Corp. reported all components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits, in Cost of goods sold (business employees) and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses (corporate employees) consistent with the location of other compensation costs related to the respective employees. The non-service cost components noted as exceptions are reported in Restructuring and other charges, as applicable. Upon adoption of this guidance, management began reporting the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits that will continue to be reported in Restructuring and other charges, in Other (income) expenses, net on the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the non-service cost components reported in Other expenses, net was $77. Additionally, the Statement of Consolidated Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was recast to reflect the reclassification of the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to Other (income), net from both Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses. As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2017, Cost of goods sold decreased by $40, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses decreased by $3, and Other (income), net changed by $43 from previously reported amounts.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in millions) December 31, June 30, 2017 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,358 $ 1,089 Receivables from customers 811 1,025 Other receivables 232 170 Inventories 1,453 1,668 Fair value of derivative instruments 113 46 Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1) 271 283 Total current assets 4,238 4,281 Properties, plants, and equipment 23,046 22,079 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 13,908 13,523 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 9,138 8,556 Investments 1,410 1,390 Deferred income taxes 814 612 Fair value of derivative instruments 128 44 Other noncurrent assets 1,719 1,635 Total assets $ 17,447 $ 16,518 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 1,898 $ 1,752 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 459 421 Taxes, including income taxes 282 323 Fair value of derivative instruments 185 151 Other current liabilities 412 353 Long-term debt due within one year 16 13 Total current liabilities 3,252 3,013 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,388 1,916 Accrued pension benefits 2,341 1,580 Accrued other postretirement benefits 1,100 1,025 Asset retirement obligations 617 560 Environmental remediation 258 237 Fair value of derivative instruments 1,105 580 Noncurrent income taxes 309 256 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 279 243 Total liabilities 10,649 9,410 EQUITY Alcoa Corp. shareholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional capital 9,590 9,650 Retained earnings 113 339 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,182 ) (4,967 ) Total Alcoa Corp. shareholders' equity 4,523 5,024 Noncontrolling interest 2,275 2,084 Total equity 6,798 7,108 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,447 $ 16,518

(1) This line item includes $7 and $6 of restricted cash as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2017 2018 CASH FROM OPERATIONS Net income $ 446 $ 504 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 369 387 Deferred income taxes 50 (31 ) Equity earnings, net of dividends 14 (11 ) Restructuring and other charges 22 212 Net gain from investing activities – asset sales (116 ) (3 ) Net periodic pension benefit cost 55 81 Stock-based compensation 14 20 Other (3 ) (32 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency translation adjustments: (Increase) in receivables (75 ) (209 ) (Increase) in inventories (86 ) (267 ) Decrease (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 52 (8 ) Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable, trade 19 (105 ) (Decrease) in accrued expenses (238 ) (243 ) (Decrease) Increase in taxes, including income taxes (44 ) 101 Pension contributions(1) (47 ) (692 ) (Increase) in noncurrent assets (46 ) (49 ) (Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities (1 ) (30 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) OPERATIONS 385 (375 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash paid to former parent company related to separation(2) (247 ) – Net change in short-term borrowings (original maturities of three months or less) 3 – Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months)(1) 3 553 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (10 ) (7 ) Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 18 22 Contributions from noncontrolling interest 56 109 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (155 ) (385 ) Other (6 ) (6 ) CASH (USED FOR) PROVIDED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (338 ) 286 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (159 ) (169 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses 243 – Additions to investments (36 ) (5 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES(3) 48 (174 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH(3) 11 (7 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash(3) 106 (270 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year(3) 859 1,365 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD(3) $ 965 $ 1,095

(1) On May 17, 2018, Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corp., issued $500 in 6.125% senior notes due 2028. The gross proceeds from the debt issuance were used to make discretionary contributions to three of Alcoa Corp.’s U.S. defined benefit pension plans. Accordingly, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Pension contributions line item includes a cash outflow of $500 and the Additions to debt line item includes a cash inflow of $492 (net of an $8 initial purchasers discount). (2) On November 1, 2016, Alcoa Corp. separated from its former parent company (now named Arconic Inc.) into a standalone, publicly-traded company. In accordance with the terms of the related Separation and Distribution Agreement, Alcoa Corp. paid to Arconic Inc. the net after-tax proceeds of $243 from the sale of the Yadkin Hydroelectric Project. (3) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of restricted cash in the statement of cash flows. This guidance requires that restricted cash be aggregated with cash and cash equivalents in both the beginning-of-period and end-of-period line items at the bottom of the statement of cash flows. Previously, the change in restricted cash between the beginning-of-period and end-of period was reflected as either an investing, financing, operating, or non-cash activity based on the underlying nature of the transaction. Accordingly, for the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year and Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period line items include restricted cash of $7 and $6, respectively. Additionally, the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was recast to reflect this change in presentation. As a result, the Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year and Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period line items include restricted cash of $6 and $11, respectively. Of the $5 increase in restricted cash for the six months ended June 30, 2017, $4 was previously presented as a cash outflow in the investing activities section of the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The remaining change of $1 is now reflected in the Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash line item.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt)) 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 2017 1Q18 2Q18 Bauxite: Production(1) (mdmt) 11.1 11.0 11.6 12.1 45.8 11.2 11.3 Third-party shipments (mdmt) 1.4 1.6 2.1 1.5 6.6 1.1 1.6 Intersegment shipments (mdmt) 10.2 9.9 10.2 10.8 41.1 10.4 10.0 Third-party sales $ 70 $ 80 $ 104 $ 79 $ 333 $ 47 $ 77 Intersegment sales $ 219 $ 208 $ 221 $ 227 $ 875 $ 249 $ 226 Adjusted EBITDA(2),(3) $ 110 $ 97 $ 112 $ 105 $ 424 $ 110 $ 100 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 18 $ 19 $ 24 $ 21 $ 82 $ 29 $ 27 Alumina: Production (kmt) 3,211 3,249 3,305 3,331 13,096 3,173 3,227 Third-party shipments (kmt) 2,255 2,388 2,271 2,306 9,220 2,376 2,285 Intersegment shipments (kmt) 947 1,152 1,153 1,223 4,475 1,097 1,031 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina $ 325 $ 314 $ 314 $ 406 $ 340 $ 385 $ 467 Third-party sales $ 734 $ 749 $ 713 $ 937 $ 3,133 $ 914 $ 1,068 Intersegment sales $ 361 $ 384 $ 398 $ 580 $ 1,723 $ 454 $ 536 Adjusted EBITDA(2),(3) $ 297 $ 227 $ 203 $ 562 $ 1,289 $ 392 $ 638 Depreciation and amortization $ 49 $ 53 $ 53 $ 52 $ 207 $ 53 $ 49 Equity income (loss) $ 1 $ (6 ) $ (5 ) $ 5 $ (5 ) $ (1 ) $ 14 Aluminum: Primary aluminum production (kmt) 559 575 596 598 2,328 554 565 Third-party aluminum shipments(4) (kmt) 801 833 868 854 3,356 794 853 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum $ 2,080 $ 2,199 $ 2,237 $ 2,365 $ 2,224 $ 2,483 $ 2,623 Third-party sales $ 1,806 $ 1,988 $ 2,090 $ 2,143 $ 8,027 $ 2,111 $ 2,413 Intersegment sales $ 4 $ 3 $ 9 $ 5 $ 21 $ 4 $ 4 Adjusted EBITDA(2),(3) $ 217 $ 234 $ 315 $ 246 $ 1,012 $ 153 $ 231 Depreciation and amortization $ 101 $ 108 $ 106 $ 104 $ 419 $ 106 $ 108 Equity (loss) income $ (7 ) $ 3 $ (7 ) $ (8 ) $ (19 ) $ – $ (8 ) Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp.: Total segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 624 $ 558 $ 630 $ 913 $ 2,725 $ 655 $ 969 Unallocated amounts: Transformation(5),(6) (20 ) (28 ) (11 ) 10 (49 ) (2 ) (1 ) Corporate inventory accounting(5),(7) (17 ) 14 (9 ) (95 ) (107 ) 31 (32 ) Corporate expenses(3),(8) (33 ) (34 ) (33 ) (31 ) (131 ) (27 ) (26 ) Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (179 ) (190 ) (194 ) (187 ) (750 ) (194 ) (192 ) Restructuring and other charges (10 ) (12 ) 10 (297 ) (309 ) 19 (231 ) Interest expense (26 ) (25 ) (26 ) (27 ) (104 ) (26 ) (32 ) Other income (expenses), net(3) 79 (28 ) (48 ) (30 ) (27 ) (21 ) (9 ) Other(3),(5),(9) – (18 ) (31 ) (40 ) (89 ) (23 ) (36 ) Consolidated income before income taxes 418 237 288 216 1,159 412 410 Provision for income taxes (110 ) (99 ) (119 ) (272 ) (600 ) (138 ) (180 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (83 ) (63 ) (56 ) (140 ) (342 ) (124 ) (155 ) Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 225 $ 75 $ 113 $ (196 ) $ 217 $ 150 $ 75

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate. (1) The production amounts do not include additional bauxite (approximately 3 mdmt per annum) that Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals is entitled to receive (i.e. an amount in excess of its equity ownership interest) from certain other partners at the mine in Guinea. (2) Alcoa Corp.’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to be reported separately from the service cost component in an entity’s income statement. Additionally, this guidance is required to be applied retrospectively. Accordingly, previously reported amounts for Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, and Other expenses (income), net on Alcoa Corp.’s Statement of Consolidated Operations have been recast to reflect these changes. As a result, previously reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA on both a consolidated basis and for each of the Company’s three segments have been updated to reflect these changes. See footnote 1 to the Statement of Consolidated Operations included in this release for additional information. (4) The Aluminum segment’s third-party aluminum shipments are composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum. (5) Effective in the first quarter of 2018, management elected to change the presentation of certain line items in the reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. to provide additional transparency to the nature of these reconciling items. Accordingly, Transformation (see footnote 6), which was previously reported within Other, is presented as a separate line item. Additionally, Impact of LIFO (last in, first out) and Metal price lag, which were previously reported as separate line items, are now combined and reported in a new line item labeled Corporate inventory accounting (see footnote 7). Also, the impact of intersegment profit eliminations, which was previously reported within Other, is reported in the new Corporate inventory accounting line item. The applicable information for all prior periods presented was recast to reflect these changes. (6) Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations. (7) Corporate inventory accounting is composed of the impacts of LIFO inventory accounting, metal price lag, and intersegment profit eliminations. Metal price lag describes the timing difference created when the average price of metal sold differs from the average cost of the metal when purchased by Alcoa Corp.’s rolled aluminum operations. In general, when the price of metal increases, metal price lag is favorable, and when the price of metal decreases, metal price lag is unfavorable. (8) Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center. (9) Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses on Alcoa Corporation’s Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments, including those described as “Other special items” (see footnote 2 to the reconciliation of Adjusted Income within Calculation of Financial Measures included in this release).

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income Income Diluted EPS Quarter ended Quarter ended June 30,

2017 March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 75 $ 150 $ 75 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.39 Special items: Restructuring and other charges 12 (19 ) 231 Discrete tax items(1) – (2 ) 2 Other special items(2) 48 18 34 Tax impact(3) (11 ) (2 ) (43 ) Noncontrolling interest impact(3) (8 ) – (13 ) Subtotal 41 (5 ) 211 Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted $ 116 $ 145 $ 286 0.62 0.77 1.52

Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corp. excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, discrete tax items, and other special items (collectively, “special items”). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. determined under GAAP as well as Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted. (1) Discrete tax items include the following: • for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, a net benefit for several small items; and • for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a net charge for several small items. (2) Other special items include the following: • for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, an unfavorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($28), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($17), an unfavorable impact due to the near-term power market exposure as a result of renegotiating a hedging contract related to forecasted future spot market power purchases for the Portland (Australia) smelter ($13), and a favorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa Corporation’s consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($10); • for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($17), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($16), an unfavorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa Corp.’s consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($15), costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($3), and an unfavorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($1); and • for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($29), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($6), a favorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($5), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($2). (3) The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa’s partner’s share of certain special items.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA Quarter ended June 30,

2017 March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 75 $ 150 $ 75 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 63 124 155 Provision for income taxes 99 138 180 Other expenses, net(1) 28 21 9 Interest expense 25 26 32 Restructuring and other charges 12 (19 ) 231 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 190 194 192 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 492 $ 634 $ 874 Special items(2) 13 19 30 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items(1) $ 505 $ 653 $ 904

Alcoa Corp.’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corp.’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (1) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to be reported separately from the service cost component in an entity’s income statement. Additionally, this guidance is required to be applied retrospectively. Accordingly, previously reported amounts for Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, and Other expenses (income), net on Alcoa Corp.’s Statement of Consolidated Operations have been recast to reflect these changes. As a result, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Other expenses, net changed by $22. Moreover, previously reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items have been updated to reflect these changes. See footnote 1 to the Statement of Consolidated Operations included in this release for additional information. (2) Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information): • for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, an unfavorable impact due to the near-term power market exposure as a result of renegotiating a hedging contract related to forecasted future spot market power purchases for the Portland (Australia) smelter; • for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($16) and costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($3); and • for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($26), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($2).

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Free Cash Flow Quarter ended June 30,

2017 March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Cash from operations* $ 311 $ 55 $ (430 ) Capital expenditures (88 ) (74 ) (95 ) Free cash flow $ 223 $ (19 ) $ (525 )

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corp.’s asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. * Cash from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 includes a $500 cash outflow for discretionary contributions made to three of Alcoa Corp.’s U.S. defined benefit pension plans. The $500 was funded with the gross proceeds of 6.125% senior notes due 2028 issued in May 2018.

Net Debt March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Long-term debt due within one year $ 15 $ 13 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,445 1,916 Total debt* $ 1,460 $ 1,929 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,196 1,089 Net debt $ 264 $ 840

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corp.’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. * Total debt as of June 30, 2018 includes $500 aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2028 issued in May 2018, the gross proceeds of which were used to make discretionary contributions to three of Alcoa Corp.’s U.S. defined benefit pension plans.

