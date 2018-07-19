Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Corporate Investor Presentation - July 2018

03:06 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the Corporate Presentation to be given at the Sprott Natural Resources Symposium being held in Vancouver, Canada.

Major Reset over Past 18 Months

- World class leadership with proven track record in uranium

- Unique strategic alliance with Sprott Group established

- Capital structure consolidated

- Raised A$16.5M June 2017

- New strategic direction set and being implemented

- New prospective target zones, discoveries and significant resource expansion on Namibian projects

- Now on OTCQB platform giving real time trading opportunity to US investors with potential to significantly increase market penetration

- Low uranium price enhances opportunity for sector consolidation

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y11VNS70



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.



Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 F: +61-8-9286-6969 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au


