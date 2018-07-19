Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Investor Presentation - July 2018

Perth - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the Corporate Presentation to be given at the Sprott Natural Resources Symposium being held in Vancouver, Canada.
Major Reset over Past 18 Months
- World class leadership with proven track record in uranium
- Unique strategic alliance with Sprott Group established
- Capital structure consolidated
- Raised A$16.5M June 2017
- New strategic direction set and being implemented
- New prospective target zones, discoveries and significant resource expansion on Namibian projects
- Now on OTCQB platform giving real time trading opportunity to US investors with potential to significantly increase market penetration
- Low uranium price enhances opportunity for sector consolidation
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y11VNS70
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
