Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Investor Presentation - July 2018

Perth - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the Corporate Presentation to be given at the Sprott Natural Resources Symposium being held in Vancouver, Canada.Major Reset over Past 18 Months- World class leadership with proven track record in uranium- Unique strategic alliance with Sprott Group established- Capital structure consolidated- Raised A$16.5M June 2017- New strategic direction set and being implemented- New prospective target zones, discoveries and significant resource expansion on Namibian projects- Now on OTCQB platform giving real time trading opportunity to US investors with potential to significantly increase market penetration- Low uranium price enhances opportunity for sector consolidationTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y11VNS70





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source: Deep Yellow Ltd.







Contact:



John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO

T: +61-8-9286-6999

F: +61-8-9286-6969

Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au

www.deepyellow.com.au

