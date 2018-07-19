American Manganese Announces Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Recycling Patent Application Milestones

Surrey, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“AMY” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC US: AMYZF; FSE: 2AM) is pleased to report on the progress of the Company’s application at the US Patent and Trademark Office for patenting AMY’s proprietary process for recycling lithium-ion battery cathode materials.

On July 6, 2018, the Company received the first office action from the US Patent and Trademark Office pertaining to AMY’s lead invention for recycling lithium ion battery cathode materials. The office action indicated that all drawings have been accepted and claims 1 – 70 (all claims in the application) appear to be allowable over the cited prior art of record.

“We are pleased with the relatively short time it took to receive the first office action after filing the non-provisional application on the technology in November 2017. Furthermore, the notion that all claims appear to be allowable over the cited prior art indicates that the technology is novel and not known to the public prior to the filing of the Company’s patent application,” says Norman Chow, President of Kemetco Research and lead inventor of the technology. Novelty is a requirement for patent claims to be patentable.

Kemetco is currently preparing a patent application for a proprietary process for separating aluminum foils from collected cathode scraps. Other innovations are currently being assessed to determine if they should be commercially integrated as trade secrets or if additional patents should be filed.

In addition, the Company has received some equipment for the planned pilot plant. See Pictures here: Fig 1 - Pilot-Plant-Filtration Equipment #1, Fig 2 - Pilot-Plant-Filtration Equipment #2, Fig 3 - Pilot-Plant-Glass-Reactor.

“With the number of electric vehicles increasing on a regular basis, we are excited to have this opportunity to develop and capitalize on new technology that can potentially play an important role in the long-term integration into the material supply chain of EV production,” says Mr. Reaugh.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it is able to offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt- Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s July 17, 2018 Business Plan (“CBP”) for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444; Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward –looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow American Manganese Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire