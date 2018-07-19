Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Monarques Gold Files a Technical Report for its McKenzie Break Gold Project

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW
  • Monarques Gold combined Measured and Indicated resources now stand at over 3.1 million ounces of gold (see table 1 at the end of press release).

MONTREAL, July 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:MQR) (OTCMKTS:MRQRF) (FRANKFURT:MR7) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its McKenzie Break gold project. Monarques published a press release on June 14, 2018 (see press release), which summarized the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Monarques' press release dated June 14, 2018, pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report that was filed today, and which is available on Monarques' website (see technical report).

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marc-André Lavergne, Eng., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43?101.

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX.V:MQR) is an emerging gold producer focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), Wasamac, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as six promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill. Monarques enjoys a strong financial position and has more than 150 skilled employees who oversee its operating, development and exploration activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Table 1 - Monarques Gold Measured and Indicated Resources

Tonnes
(metric)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Ounces

Wasamac property1





Measured Resources

3.99 million

2.52

323,300

Indicated Resources

25.87 million

2.72

2,264,500

Total Measured & Indicated Resources

29.86 million

2.70

2,587,900

Beaufor Mine2





Measured Resources

74,400

6.71

16,100

Indicated Resources

271,700

7.93

69,300

Total Measured & Indicated Resources

346,200

7.67

85,400

Croinor Gold Mine3





Measured Resources

80,100

8.44

21,700

Indicated Resources

724,500

9.20

214,300

Total Measured & Indicated Resources

804,600

9.12

236,000

Swanson property4





Indicated Resources

1,643,000

1.86

98,051

McKenzie Break property5





Pit Constrained





Indicated Resources

939,860

1.59

48,133

Underground





Indicated Resources

281,739

5.90

53,448

Simkar Gold property6





Measured Resources

33,570

4.71

5,079

Indicated Resources

208,470

5.66

37,905

Total Measured & Indicated Resources

242,040

5.52

42,984

TOTAL





Measured & Indicated Resources




3,151,916

1 Source: Technical Report on the Wasamac Project, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, Tudorel Ciuculescu, M.Sc., P.Geo., October 25, 2017, Roscoe Postle Associates Inc.

2 Source: NI-43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates of the Beaufor Mine as at September 30, 2017, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Carl Pelletier, P. Geo. and Laurent Roy, Eng.

Source: Monarques prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018) and resource estimate (January 8, 2016)

4 Source: NI 43?101 Technical Report on the Swanson Project, June 15, 2018, Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo. and Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc. of InnovExplo Inc.

5 Source: NI 43?101 Technical Report on the McKenzie Break Project, April 17, 2018, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., and Daniel Gaudreault, Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Christian D'Amours, P.Geo., of GeoPointCom Inc.

6 Source: MRB et Associés (January 2015)

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monarques-gold-files-a-technical-report-for-its-mckenzie-break-gold-project-300683238.html

SOURCE Monarques Gold Corp.



Contact
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer,1-888-994-4465, jm.lacoste@monarquesgold.com, www.monarquesgold.com; Elisabeth Tremblay, Senior Geologist - Communications Specialist, 1-888-994-4465, e.tremblay@monarquesgold.com, www.monarquesgold.com
