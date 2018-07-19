Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Kinross Gold and Three Additional Gold Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: GSS, KL, and TAHO

Today, WallStEquities.com presents for assessment these four Gold stocks: Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE AMER: GSS), Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL), and Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO). Gold prices are influenced by numerous variables that include fabricator demand, expected inflation, return on assets, and central bank demand. Gold is strongly pegged to supply-and-demand patterns.

Golden Star Resources

Toronto, Canada headquartered Golden Star Resources Ltd.'s shares climbed 2.21%, finishing Wednesday's trading session at $0.69. A total volume of 736,019 shares was traded. In the last month and over the past year, the stock has advanced 6.25% and 6.76%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 1.22%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a gold mining and exploration company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.35.

On July 12th, 2018, Golden Star Resources announced that it will be releasing its results for Q2 ended June 30th, 2018 after market close on August 01st, 2018. The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast on August 02nd, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results. The webcast may be accessed on the Company's website.

Kinross Gold

On Wednesday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Kinross Gold Corp. recorded a trading volume of 4.76 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.33% lower at $3.71. The Company's shares are trading 0.13% above their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Kinross Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore, have an RSI of 46.91.

On June 28th, 2018, Kinross Gold announced plans to release its financial statements and operating results for Q2 2018 on August 01st, 2018, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call and audio webcast on August 02nd, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company's website.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. closed at $21.71, down 3.98% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 993,393 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 567,070 shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.39% in the last month, 26.59% over the previous three months, and 129.74% over the past year. The stock is trading 8.43% and 34.09% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration and development of gold properties, have an RSI of 53.87.

On July 05th, 2018, Kirkland Lake Gold reported new, high-grade drill intersections from underground exploration drilling within the SMC at the Macassa Mine, Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The new results involve 20 holes for 7,560 meters of underground drilling from the east exploration drift on the 5300-foot level. Underground drilling from the 5300-foot level will continue throughout the remainder of 2018.

Tahoe Resources

Reno, Nevada headquartered Tahoe Resources Inc.'s stock ended 2.10% lower at $4.67. A total volume of 4.18 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.86 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 2.35%. Furthermore, shares of Tahoe Resources, which together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas, have an RSI of 38.11.

On June 29th, 2018, Tahoe Resources announced plans to release its Q2 and first-half 2018 financial and operating results on August 01st, 2018, after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call and audio webcast on August 02nd, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities