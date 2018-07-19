Kootenay Silver Reports Results of Surface Sampling at Copalito Silver-Gold Project, Mexico

Highlights Include 5.2 Meters of 109 gpt Silver and 0.18 gpt Gold in Chip Sampling; and 2510 gpt Silver with 2.7 gpt Gold in Grab Sampling

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce that recent surface sampling of outcropping veins is returning consistent anomalous silver and gold results within the newly optioned Copalito Silver-Gold Project ("Copalito Project" or "Property") located in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald states, "Based on consistent anomalous silver and gold values both along strike and across excellent vein widths of up to 15 meters, we see good potential for the discovery of a classic high-grade vein hosted silver-gold deposit. The exploration team will continue to systematically map and sample the surface exposures found on the Property in the coming weeks to delineate drill targets."

Individual veins are found to be up to 15 meters in true width and have been traced along strike for 2,000 meters, which remain open along strike. Thus far 4 principal veins have been identified in addition to numerous smaller veins. The first chip and grab sampling from two of the four veins is reported here.

Results of initial mapping and sampling completed by the Company on two of the principal veins, the Cobriza and El Pillar veins, located in the northern area of the Copalito Project, returned impressive gold and silver values.

Cobriza Vein: 11 samples (5 chip and 6 grab) returned silver grades from 47 gpt to 2,510 gpt with gold from 0.03 gpt to 2.70 gpt.





El Pillar Vein: 22 samples (17 chip and 5 grab) returned silver grades from 2 gpt to 166 gpt and gold grades from 0.04 gpt to a high of 1.05 gpt.

See table below for further details and highlights from recent sampling. Click this link to view maps as well as sampling details.

The Copalito Project is a classic low sulphidation epithermal vein system which has numerous small old workings and no evidence or reports of historic exploration drilling. Ongoing follow-up work will include detailed chip sampling of vein outcrops along with mapping and prospecting. The objective is to determine grade distribution along the veins for drill targeting and to find both new veins and the limits of the known veins at surface.

Mapping and sampling results on the La Chiva and 5 Senores veins located in the southern area of the Copalito Project are forthcoming.

Sampling Results (Cobriza & El Pillar)

Zone Sample

Type Width Gold

gpt Silver

gpt Copper

ppm Lead

ppm Zinc

ppm Cobriza Channel 1.4 0.032 139 15,200 340 590 Cobriza Channel 1.9 0.506 104 7,870 420 330 Cobriza Channel 2.3 0.481 95 2,860 600 170 Cobriza Channel 1.5 0.179 93 1,330 230 200 Cobriza Channel 2 1.4 201 990 290 100 Cobriza Grab n/a 0.042 54 300 780 940 Cobriza Grab n/a 0.522 76 3,050 1,270 1,290 Cobriza Grab n/a 0.404 67 580 2,570 1,310 Cobriza Grab n/a 1.165 101 2,350 12,250 14,700 Cobriza Grab n/a 2.7 2,510 16,300 540 260 Cobriza Grab n/a 0.207 47 560 1,550 5,320 El Pillar Channel 1 1.055 37 290 12,750 6,440 El Pillar Grab n/a 0.571 27 330 900 2,120 El Pillar Channel 1 0.302 101 540 6,930 12,400 El Pillar Channel 1 0.573 20 530 4,260 13,750 El Pillar Channel 1.4 0.343 24 30 2,620 1,690 El Pillar Grab n/a 0.523 76 280 98,900 174,500 El Pillar Channel 1.7 0.047 2 10 20 50 El Pillar Channel 1 0.068 16 20 180 280 El Pillar Channel 2 0.281 166 130 1,180 1,300 El Pillar Channel 2 0.311 49 70 890 1,000 El Pillar Channel 1.5 0.227 29 50 170 390 El Pillar Channel 0.5 0.07 4 10 50 30 El Pillar Channel 0.7 0.063 4 10 20 20 El Pillar Channel 1 0.192 10 20 370 1,160 El Pillar Grab n/a 0.356 10 10 50 50 El Pillar Channel 2 0.201 44 90 2,640 1,120 El Pillar Channel 2 0.086 13 20 320 210 El Pillar Channel 1.6 0.124 80 60 1,490 1,200 El Pillar Channel 1.6 0.206 10 10 60 30 El Pillar Channel 1.5 0.286 80 100 1,380 1,450 El Pillar Grab n/a 0.043 23 30 260 430 El Pillar Grab n/a 0.173 13 10 90 100

About Copalito Silver-Gold Project

The Copalito Project consists of seven concessions totaling approximately 3,700 hectares and is located 35 kilometres east of McEwen Mining's "El Gallo Mine" complex in Sonora State, along the western fringes of the Sierra Madre Occidental in northwestern Mexico. The Copalito Project has good access, topography and infrastructure. Kootenay's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary can acquire a 100% ownership in the concessions by making staged payments over a 4-year period totaling US$985,000.

Sampling and QA/QC

Surface samples reported herein are a combination of grab, chip and panel chip. All technical information for the Copalito exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken under the direction of qualified geologists. Samples are then labeled placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval, location and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company via courier to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Hermosillo. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

