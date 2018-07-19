Dynacor: Veta Dorada Plant Now Fully Connected to Peruvian Power Grid

MONTREAL, July 19, 2018 -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce that its Veta Dorada processing plant located in Chala (Southern Peru) is now fully connected to the Peruvian national power grid as of the 11th of July 2018.



The regional power distribution grid for Southern Peru has been rebuilt and upgraded and after some unexpected delays is now operational. Recently, a final check was carried out on the plant’s hook-up infrastructure by power distribution engineers from SEAL Arequipa (a company that is part of the regional power distribution grid). The entire system was compliant and was approved.

Now that the plant has been fully connected to the national grid it will no longer need to use diesel generated power (approximately 900 KW). This represents a pre-tax annual cost saving of approximately US$ 400,000 and considerably reduces the carbon footprint of our activities.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold and its production guidance for 2018 is 90-94,000 ounces of gold. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

