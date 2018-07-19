Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Dynacor: Veta Dorada Plant Now Fully Connected to Peruvian Power Grid

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, July 19, 2018 -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce that its Veta Dorada processing plant located in Chala (Southern Peru) is now fully connected to the Peruvian national power grid as of the 11th of July 2018.

The regional power distribution grid for Southern Peru has been rebuilt and upgraded and after some unexpected delays is now operational. Recently, a final check was carried out on the plant’s hook-up infrastructure by power distribution engineers from SEAL Arequipa (a company that is part of the regional power distribution grid). The entire system was compliant and was approved.

Now that the plant has been fully connected to the national grid it will no longer need to use diesel generated power (approximately 900 KW). This represents a pre-tax annual cost saving of approximately US$ 400,000 and considerably reduces the carbon footprint of our activities.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold and its production guidance for 2018 is 90-94,000 ounces of gold. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

Shares outstanding: 39,748,069

For more information, please contact: Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Jean Martineau
President and CEO
#1105, 625 René-Lévesque Blvd.
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
Montreal, Quebec H3B 1R2
T: 514-393-9000 ext. 228		 Dale Nejmeldeen
Director, Investor Relations
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
T: 604.492.0099 | M: 604.562.1348
E: nejmeldeen@dynacor.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dynacorgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap